Louisiana to Borrow Estimated $350M for Construction Work

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Louisiana to Borrow Estimated $350M for Construction Work

Mon February 10, 2020 - Southeast Edition #4
Melinda DeSlatte - ASSOCIATED PRESS



Louisiana's new legislative leaders quickly signed off Thursday on plans for the state to borrow up to $350 million to replenish the account that pays for state-financed construction work, the first major financial decision for the latest House and Senate term.

The Bond Commission, a panel of state officials that oversees publicly financed construction spending, agreed to the March general obligation bond sale without objection. The proposal provoked no discussion from the House's and Senate's new budget and tax committee chairmen, sitting on the panel for the first time in their new roles.

The borrowing will keep cash flowing to a long list of projects, including coastal restoration work, state park improvements, road and bridge projects, college building repairs and local projects favored by lawmakers.

The state will sell bonds to investors for upfront cash, then pay off the debt over 20 years with interest. Louisiana borrowed a similar amount of money for construction work last year.

Treasurer John Schroder, chairman of the commission, didn't object to moving ahead with the bond sale plans, even as he's repeatedly worried aloud about Louisiana's debt load. After the meeting Thursday, he repeated those concerns and said he intends to talk to the new House and Senate leadership about ways to cut back on spending.

"I think we ought to go on a real diet, but there hasn't been a real appetite from the Legislature to do that," Schroder said.

The amount of money Louisiana owes for every man, woman, and child exceeds the national average, according to the most recent report outlining the state's per capita, tax-supported debt load. And Louisiana's credit rating is low among states. Still, Louisiana remains below its debt ceiling, a cap enacted in the early 1990s that restricts how much the state can borrow each year for construction work.

Schroder said he hopes to persuade Louisiana's new legislative leaders, Republicans who ran on conservative bonafides, to take a new approach to shrink construction spending. That has proven to be an unpopular task during prior legislative terms.

In addition to representatives for the governor and other statewide elected officials, the Bond Commission includes the House speaker, Senate president, chairmen of the House and Senate tax and budget committees and two other lawmakers.

While the commission's new Senate members were known ahead of Thursday's meeting, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder hadn't previously announced his picks to lead his chamber's tax and budget committees. Their arrival for Thursday's meeting was the first indication who was chosen for the jobs.

Republican Jerome "Zee" Zeringue of Houma will chair the Appropriations Committee that oversees the crafting of the state's annual operating budget, and Republican Stuart Bishop of Lafayette will take the helm of the Ways and Means Committee that oversees tax matters and the annual construction budget. Schexnayder didn't attend Thursday's Bond Commission meeting.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

funding infrastructure Louisiana Politics News