F. Hunter Strickler

After having been involved in the family business for nearly two decades, fifth-generation leader F. Hunter Strickler has become Louisville Paving & Construction's new president.

Strickler has dedicated his career to Louisville Paving & Construction, having navigated his way through the organization from a summer laborer during high school and college, to a night shift Superpave plant technologist on paving crews and at the company's Bluegrass Testing Laboratory.

Strickler progressed through operations as a project manager, division vice president, and most recently, executive vice president of the LPC organization at large.

"It's an incredible honor to take on the role of president at our family business," said Strickler. "There are many men and women on our team that have shaped my career and mentored me along the way, and now I am tremendously humbled to lead along with them. This company is built upon generations of doing the right thing, building people up and enriching our community. John and Joe [Dougherty] have entrusted me to continue their legacy, and I am eager to continue our growth and impact far into the future."

"We are proud to be transitioning to the next generation of leadership in such an orderly and well-thought-out way," said Joseph Dougherty. "This step is critical to the generation of fresh ideas and the sustainability of our company moving forward."

Joseph Dougherty will move from president to chief executive officer of Louisville Paving & Construction while John Dougherty will move to chairman of the board. Third-generation owner William Dougherty will become chairman emeritus.

Louisville Paving & Construction began as a paving company in 1949. Through expansion, it is now a family of companies: Louisville Paving & Construction, Pace Contracting, Bluegrass Testing Laboratory and Material Transfer.

Together, there are more than 500 team members, succeeding together as "One team, One vision."

