Construction has begun on the new Lubbock Psychiatric Center in Texas, funded with $121 million and set for completion in 2027. The 50-bed, 108,430 sq.-ft. maximum-security hospital aims to provide high-quality mental health care in the South Plains area, with modern facilities and security measures in place. Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature have prioritized mental health services with over $2.5 billion allocated for hospital projects statewide.

Texas Governor’s Office render A rendering of the front entrance to the $121 million Lubbock Psychiatric Center

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on July 29, 2025, that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is beginning construction of the new Lubbock Psychiatric Center.

Abbott and the 88th Texas Legislature approved $121 million in funding for the hospital, which is slated for completion in 2027.

"Texas continues to increase access to mental health care in every corner of our state," Abbott said. "This new hospital will offer Texans in the South Plains high-quality treatment closer to home. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their crucial work to expand and improve mental health services for Texans in rural communities and across our great state."

"Ongoing investment in our state hospitals leads to more resilient individuals and healthier communities," said Scott Scalchin, deputy executive commissioner of the HHSC Health and Specialty Care System. "Patients at the Lubbock Psychiatric Center will receive the care they need in a secure, state-of-the-art building that helps facilitate their recovery."

The new 108,430 sq.-ft., 50-bed maximum-security hospital will be located off Peach Avenue near Highway 84. The hospital is designed with the latest mental health care standards in mind to promote recovery and healing. Security measures, such as perimeter fencing, video surveillance, alarms, electronic monitors and additional staff, will help ensure the safety of patients, staff and the community.

Since 2017, Abbott and the Texas Legislature have appropriated more than $2.5 billion to replace, renovate or expand state hospitals across Texas.

Hospital construction is under way in Amarillo, Dallas, Wichita Falls and Terrell, and two additional expansion and renovation projects are in the planning stage. HHSC hosted grand openings for replacement state hospitals in Austin and San Antonio in 2024.

(All renderings courtesy of the Texas Governor's Office.)

