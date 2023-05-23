Luby Equipment’s Caseyville branch is relocating to the new shop at 921 1st St., Fairmont City, Ill.

Luby Equipment opened its newest facility on May 22. The company's Caseyville branch is relocating to the new shop at 921 1st St., Fairmont City, Ill.

"I am excited to announce that we opened the Fairmont City branch on May 22," said Steve Luby, president of Luby Equipment. "This new store is a crucial part to our long-term strategy for growth in the Metro East and the company. This facility will give us the ability to better serve our customers as well as recruit new employees."

Fairmont City is larger than the Caseyville branch. The 10,000-sq.-ft.-facility sits on more than three acres and includes six service bays and a larger parts warehouse. This will allow the Luby service team to complete service work and reduce customer downtime.

There also is a bigger yard to accommodate more new, used and rental equipment. Fairmont City is easy to access from I-70, I-64 and I-55, and it's just 5 mi. down the road from Caseyville.

The Fairmont City branch offers:

New machines from Case, Takeuchi, Toro and more

High-quality used and rental equipment

Certified, experienced technicians

A large parts inventory for most makes and models

Emergency field service available 24/7

For more information, visit lubyequipment.com.

