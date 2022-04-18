Jenny Swafford

Luby Equipment Services, the St. Louis-based Case and Takeuchi construction equipment dealer, has announced the promotion of Jenny Swafford to used equipment manager effective immediately. Swafford has been the global used sales representative for the past three years based out of the corporate headquarters.

"Jenny has done an excellent job supporting our customers' used equipment needs and executing our company's used sales growth strategies," said David Kedney, vice president of sales and marketing.

In her new role, Swafford will be responsible for leading the company's used equipment department by guaranteeing efficient procedure, management and sales throughout the company's six construction locations.

"Jenny's skills and experience will be instrumental in the continued growth of the used equipment department as well as improving the customer experience," said Kedney. "The used equipment industry is poised for accelerated growth over the next two years due to the current supply chain issues with all OEMs, and with Jenny in this leadership role, we will be positioned to take advantage of these opportunities."

Luby Equipment Services operates out of its headquarters facility in Fenton, Mo., and seven other branch locations. Luby serves its customers equipment needs with a variety of new, used and rental equipment. The company represents several manufacturers, including Case Construction, Takeuchi, Fecon, Toro, Indeco, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson, Eager Beaver and Towmaster trailers.

For more information, visit lubyequipment.com.

