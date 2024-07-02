List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Lunda Wins $53.6M Kellogg/3rd Street Bridge Project Contract in St. Paul, Minn.

    Tue July 02, 2024 - Midwest Edition #14
    Tutor Perini Corporation


    Photo courtesy of the City of St. Paul, Minnesota
      (Photo courtesy of the City of St. Paul, Minnesota )   (Tutor Perini Corporation logo)

    Tutor Perini Corporation, a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced June 20 that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction Company, has been awarded a project by the city of St. Paul, Minn., valued at approximately $53.6 million for the Kellogg/3rd Street Bridge Replacement Project.

    The scope of work includes construction of a new bridge with 13 spans totaling more than 2,100 ft. in length that will have four lanes of traffic (two in each direction) and a barrier-separated trail on both sides of the roadway. The trails will each be 12 ft. wide, shared by bicycles and pedestrians, and separated from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier.

    Work is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2027. The contract value will be added to the company's backlog in the second quarter of 2024.

    For more information, visit tutorperini.com.




    Today's top stories

    Missouri's Buck O'Neil Bridge Nears Completion

    Snow, Ice Removal Industry Gathers for Annual SIMA Show

    Knife River Corporation, TxDOT Make Swift Repairs After Flood Damage

    Terex Utilities Service School Provides Hands-On Instruction for Techs

    Women of Asphalt Launches Scholarship in Conjunction With Caterpillar

    Komatsu Announces Expansion Plans in Arizona

    With Students On Vacation, Construction Projects Dominate at Dartmouth College

    Liebherr Premieres First Large Wheel Loader With Hydrogen Engine, First Hydrogen Filling Station



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure Lunda Construction Co. Tutor Perini Corporation







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA