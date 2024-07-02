Photo courtesy of the City of St. Paul, Minnesota

Tutor Perini Corporation, a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced June 20 that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction Company, has been awarded a project by the city of St. Paul, Minn., valued at approximately $53.6 million for the Kellogg/3rd Street Bridge Replacement Project.

The scope of work includes construction of a new bridge with 13 spans totaling more than 2,100 ft. in length that will have four lanes of traffic (two in each direction) and a barrier-separated trail on both sides of the roadway. The trails will each be 12 ft. wide, shared by bicycles and pedestrians, and separated from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier.

Work is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2027. The contract value will be added to the company's backlog in the second quarter of 2024.

For more information, visit tutorperini.com.

Today's top stories