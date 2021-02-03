Equipmentdown-arrow
Luschen Gore Joins Takeuchi as Mid-Atlantic Regional Business Manager

Wed February 03, 2021 - National Edition
Takeuchi-US

Lou Gore
Lou Gore

Luschen "Lou" Gore has joined Takeuchi-US as its new regional business manager for the mid-Atlantic region, which includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Gore will be responsible for all sales development and activity in that multi-state region, including dealer development, dealer recruitment, inventory control, collections, forecasting, program promotion and communication.

"Lou brings more than 20 years of industry experience working with dealer networks, dealer development and financial support," said Henry Lawson, director of sales of Takeuchi-US.

"His sales background, strategic-planning experience and impressive track record make him an excellent fit for his new role with Takeuchi. We look forward to his contributions and welcome him to the Takeuchi family."

Gore comes to Takeuchi from his previous position as assistant vice president of OEM sales at TCF Inventory Finance. Prior to his tenure there, he spent nearly a decade with Textron Corporation in a variety of roles including director of finance, territory sales manager, channel development manager and sales director.

"I've spent most of my career in sales, and I understand the importance of being a highly motivated, progressive team player," said Gore. "I'm eager to apply my equipment knowledge, channel management experience and problem-solving skills to assist Takeuchi dealers and customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

