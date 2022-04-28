List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

MAC Trailer Expands With Purchase of Washington-Based Bullet Trailer

Thu April 28, 2022 - National Edition
NTDA


MAC Trailer Enterprises Inc. has expanded its aluminum dump trailer product line with the purchase of Bullet Trailer. This facility is now formally MAC Bullet Manufacturing Inc., currently located at 410 Factory Road, Sunnyside, Wash.

The $2 million expansion includes 3.92 acres, an almost 25,000 sq.-ft. leased facility and office space, all necessary equipment and the registered trademark for the Bullet and design.

"This expansion is a crucial move towards continued growth in the western region," said Bill McKenzie, president of sales for MAC Trailer Enterprises. "The Bullet will complement our already diversified dump trailer applications. We have added production facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Montana and now Washington to continuously reduce transportation costs and effectively support our western dealers."

MAC Trailer was founded in 1992 by Michael A. Conny when he started a one-man operation repairing wrecked trailers in a single bay garage. MAC Trailer has since grown to manufacture custom trailers including dump, flatbed and transfer trailers; straight truck bodies; dry bulk pneumatic tanks; as well as liquid tank trailers.

MAC Trailer now encompasses more than 1.5 million sq.-ft. of facilities, on campuses totaling almost 600 hundred acres.

The MAC Bullet also has a lengthy history dating back over 40 years when it was first created in Billings, Mont.

"This aluminum bottom dump trailer has been a trusted product in the industry and MAC Trailer will continue to maintain the same quality, efficiency and performance Bullet customers have come to know and respect since the ‘70s," said Jeff Sheen, director of operations at MAC Trailer Enterprises.

MAC Trailer plans to maintain manufacturing in Sunnyside, with immediate intentions of expanding production in the coming months at its Haslet, Texas, facility.

MAC Trailer Enterprises consists of 11 total production facilities and is consistently bringing new employment opportunities across the seven states they currently reside in. The Enterprises family includes MAC Trailer, MAC LTT and Beall Manufacturing.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Brasfield & Gorrie Begins to Bring New UAB Hospital to Life

Koss Construction Leads Nebraska's U.S. 275 Widening

ABC: State Construction Unemployment Is Down in 45 States From a Year Ago

Despite Supply Delays, Construction of New Multi-Housing Unit On Schedule

Reed & Reed Leads Replacement of Aging, Deteriorating Bridge in Maine

Teran Re-Invents Product Navigation in New Website Launch

Bergmann Brings Well-Crafted Dumpers to American Market

Team Rubicon Training Event Builds Volunteer Depth With Support from Case Power & Equipment of Florida, Case Construction Equipment



 

Read more about...

Bullet Trailer Business News MAC Trailer Enterprises Trailers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.95234 \\ -75.16379 \\ \\ Philadelphia \\ PA