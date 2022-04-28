MAC Trailer Enterprises Inc. has expanded its aluminum dump trailer product line with the purchase of Bullet Trailer. This facility is now formally MAC Bullet Manufacturing Inc., currently located at 410 Factory Road, Sunnyside, Wash.

The $2 million expansion includes 3.92 acres, an almost 25,000 sq.-ft. leased facility and office space, all necessary equipment and the registered trademark for the Bullet and design.

"This expansion is a crucial move towards continued growth in the western region," said Bill McKenzie, president of sales for MAC Trailer Enterprises. "The Bullet will complement our already diversified dump trailer applications. We have added production facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Montana and now Washington to continuously reduce transportation costs and effectively support our western dealers."

MAC Trailer was founded in 1992 by Michael A. Conny when he started a one-man operation repairing wrecked trailers in a single bay garage. MAC Trailer has since grown to manufacture custom trailers including dump, flatbed and transfer trailers; straight truck bodies; dry bulk pneumatic tanks; as well as liquid tank trailers.

MAC Trailer now encompasses more than 1.5 million sq.-ft. of facilities, on campuses totaling almost 600 hundred acres.

The MAC Bullet also has a lengthy history dating back over 40 years when it was first created in Billings, Mont.

"This aluminum bottom dump trailer has been a trusted product in the industry and MAC Trailer will continue to maintain the same quality, efficiency and performance Bullet customers have come to know and respect since the ‘70s," said Jeff Sheen, director of operations at MAC Trailer Enterprises.

MAC Trailer plans to maintain manufacturing in Sunnyside, with immediate intentions of expanding production in the coming months at its Haslet, Texas, facility.

MAC Trailer Enterprises consists of 11 total production facilities and is consistently bringing new employment opportunities across the seven states they currently reside in. The Enterprises family includes MAC Trailer, MAC LTT and Beall Manufacturing.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

