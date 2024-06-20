Magni America LLC, a subsidiary of Magni Telescopic Handlers SRL, a global leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced the grand opening of its new American headquarters, in Kenilworth, N.J.

This event, held on June 18, showcased a modern facility designed to elevate customer support for the Magni brand.

The grand opening was well attended and featured a keynote address by Riccardo Magni, president and founder of Magni Telescopic Handlers, who shared insights on the company's vision and its commitment to exceptional customer service. Guests enjoyed live music and Italian cuisine and were given a tour of the new headquarters, highlighting its modern features and customer-focused design.

The new headquarters is a testament to Magni America's dedication to advancing customer support. With 26,000 sq. ft. of office space, the facility provides a collaborative and inspiring environment for employees, enabling them to deliver top-notch support to customers. The ample shop space is equipped with advanced technology including a 10-ton overhead crane, ensuring efficient and high-quality service delivery.

Magni America also is committed to sustainability. The headquarters boasts several sustainable elements including a cutting-edge 150kW remote-monitored solar panel system. Designed to harness renewable energy, this system is expected to make the headquarters net-zero for electric usage, with surplus clean energy potentially being sold back to the utility grid.

By prioritizing modern infrastructure and technology, Magni America is poised to deliver superior service to its customers throughout the United States. The headquarters' design and features reflect Magni's commitment to excellence, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of customer satisfaction and brand support.

For more information, visit www.magnith.com.

