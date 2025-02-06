List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Magni Telescopic Handlers Expands Dealer Network With New Tec In Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota

    Magni Telescopic Handlers partners with New Tec for distribution in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota. New Tec to offer full range of telehandlers, emphasizing quality and innovation. Customers to benefit from expert support, industry-leading safety features. Contact for more info: 866/369-0505, ntlifts.com, magnith.com.

    Thu February 06, 2025 - Midwest Edition
    Magni Telescopic Handlers


    New Tec’s team has completed comprehensive training on the application, sales, parts and service of Magni’s telehandlers.
    Magni Telescopic Handlers photo
    New Tec’s team has completed comprehensive training on the application, sales, parts and service of Magni’s telehandlers.
    New Tec's team has completed comprehensive training on the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's telehandlers.

    Magni Telescopic Handlers, a manufacturer of rotating, fixed boom and heavy lift telehandlers, announced it's new partnership with New Tec, an equipment solutions provider now covering key territories in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.

    As an official dealer of Magni's full range of telehandlers — including the RTH rotating, HTH heavy lift and TH fixed boom models — New Tec will provide customers with access to these machines for rental and purchase.

    "We are excited to welcome New Tec to the Magni dealer network," said Jay Jude, regional sales manager of Magni America. "New Tec's expertise and dedication to delivering high-quality material handling equipment perfectly aligns with our focus. We look forward to seeing New Tec help customers achieve their goals with our industry-leading telehandlers."

    "We are thrilled to partner with Magni, a brand known for its innovation and quality in the telehandler market," said Scott Hulstein, president of New Tec. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional equipment solutions to our customers, and Magni's comprehensive product line will allow us to meet a broader range of customer needs across Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota."

    New Tec's team has completed comprehensive training on the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's telehandlers. This ensures customers receive expert guidance and support to maximize the value and performance of these machines, which are renowned for their industry-leading safety features, lifting heights and capacities, according to the company.

    For more information, call 866/369-0505 or visit ntlifts.com and magnith.com.




    Read more about...

