Margaret Chase Smith Community School (MSAD 54 rendering)

With summer being the busy season for construction in Maine, it is no surprise to see contractors of all sizes diligently working on infrastructure projects designed to make life easier for the state's residents.

Every outdoor building project imaginable, including schools, hospitals, homes, offices, retail and roads and bridges, are currently moving along as contractors across the New England state work toward advancing, if not finishing, their job before the cold north wind blows in a few months.

Three of Maine's top contractors each have multiple job sites progressing right now.

Landry/French Tabbed to Build $58M School

Landry/French Construction in Scarborough will kick off construction of Skowhegan's $58 million Margaret Chase Smith Community School elementary school with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Aug. 17 for the Maine School Administrative District (MSAD) 54.

Waterstone Properties in Westbrook announced that next spring Landry/French would be managing the new $150 million medical center construction at Rock Row.

In addition, the contracting company is nearing completion on the construction of the Avesta Porter Station in Portland, with a fall completion expected.

PM Construction Tackling Retail Projects

PM Construction in Saco, Maine, has started a full-scale renovation for Hannaford's second Scarborough supermarket. The 58,000-sq.-ft. store on Payne Road was previously occupied by Shaw's.

Work also is progressing on a renovation of the Hannaford supermarket in Winthrop. That store will remain open during PM Construction's updates.

Additionally, the contractor has its crews building a multi-unit retail development in Scarborough, adjacent to the Marden's lot, with Starbucks signed to be the anchor tenant. Port City and Sebago are part of the project team.

Consigli Busy in North, South

In Orono, Consigli Construction has been erecting steel on its ground-up construction of a site for Tyler Technologies.

Consigli also is busy in Portland, just blocks from its Maine headquarters, for the real estate developer East Brown Cow, with several projects in the works.

At One Canal Plaza, where the flagship tenant is KeyBank, Consigli is adding 24,000 sq. ft. of glass-fronted retail space on the ground floor, a grand staircase and redesigned lobby, and significant concrete work. The expected completion is sometime this winter.

At 178 and 184 Middle St. in Portland, the contractor will add 19 apartment units, short-term "Urban Homes" marketed through the Docent's Collection. Renovations on the first floor will support retail spaces while work on the upper floors will convert office space to hospitality units. That project is scheduled to finish next spring.

Also in Portland, at Two Canal Plaza, Consigli is adding a glass entrance and performing lobby renovations, with work winding up next winter; and at 121 Middle St., the builder will convert office space into seven Urban Homes to the Docent's Collection. That work is slated to be done by next spring.

MaineDOT Revitalizing U.S. 1 in Downtown Searsport

The bustling downtown area of Searsport is undergoing a remarkable transformation as the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) started on a major construction project along U.S. Highway 1 in June.

According to Today Maine, the construction work will span nearly 2 mi., starting from Savage Road and extending northward to Station Avenue in the mid-coastal town. With a projected completion timeline of two years, the construction activities will be in full swing until the arrival of winter.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic and minimize disruptions, an alternate route will be implemented until Oct. 15. Southbound traffic will be temporarily detoured onto Black, Union and Mortland Roads, allowing commuters and residents to navigate through the area seamlessly.

The focal point of the project entails the addition of a center left-turn lane between Trundy Road and Station Avenue. This crucial enhancement aims to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow, providing motorists with a safer and more efficient driving experience.

In addition to the road improvements, the construction plans also include the enhancement of sidewalks and the installation of pedestrian lighting. These upgrades, MaineDOT said, will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the vibrant downtown area of Searsport on foot.

The state agency's ambitious project aims to revitalize downtown Searsport, unlocking its full potential as a thriving commercial and cultural hub. By prioritizing the needs of both motorists and pedestrians, the construction endeavor seeks to strike a balance between efficient transportation and a vibrant streetscape.

Gordon Contractors of Sangerville, Maine, is the contractor on the U.S. 1 reconstruction project in Searsport. The contract amount is $17.75 million and is boosted by $9.2 million in congressional spending.

As the construction crews continue with their work, the town eagerly anticipates the positive impact the transformation will have on the local economy and quality of life, Today Maine reported. The revitalized U.S. 1 promises to attract more visitors, enhance accessibility and provide a renewed sense of pride for the residents of Searsport.

MaineDOT said that with a long-term vision in mind, it remains committed to completing the U.S. 1 project diligently and efficiently. While construction activities may present temporary inconveniences, the long-term benefits will undoubtedly make downtown Searsport a more dynamic and inviting destination for all.

