Maine's two U.S. senators announced Dec. 20 that the state will receive close to $245 million in federal funding to maintain and construct roads, highways and bridges across the state.

The monies were authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and provided through the Federal Highway Administration (FHA).

With the funds, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) intends to tackle a backlog of repairs on more than 1,438 mi. of state highways rated as being in "poor condition" and 315 bridges considered to be "structurally deficient."

"Deteriorating roads cost Mainers hundreds of dollars each year on average in vehicle repairs and wasted gasoline due to congestion," said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee and one of 10 senators who negotiated the text of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Noting that poor road designs also create hazardous conditions for pedestrians and cyclists, Collins explained that the planned improvements "would help all users of Maine roadways reach their homes and jobs safely and more quickly."

Joining her in announcing the federal funds for the New England state was U.S. Sen. Angus King, who added, "Go for a drive basically anywhere in ... Maine, and you'll see why our state so desperately needs investments in roads and bridges. Whether it is potholes, erosion damage or rusty bridges, our infrastructure is aging [and that] contributes to traffic, unsafe conditions and an average of more than $500 in annual repair costs for Maine drivers. Fortunately, thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, historic investments are on the way,"

The FHA said Dec. 20 that it will provide $52.5 billion in funding to all 50 states and the District of Columbia in fiscal year 2022, representing a spending increase of more than 20 percent over the previous fiscal year.

The investment aims to help reduce overdue repairs for highways and bridges and support communities' efforts to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries.

