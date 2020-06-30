Major Road Work to Seriously Impact Montgomery County, Md., Traffic

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Major Road Work to Seriously Impact Montgomery County, Md., Traffic

Tue June 30, 2020 - Northeast Edition
MontgomeryCountyMD.gov


The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) announced June 26 it will be working on two major road projects that will a have significant impact for extended periods on Montgomery County drivers.

Emergency repairs to the inner loop of I-495 (Capital Beltway) Northwest Branch Bridge between MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) and MD 193 (University Boulevard) are expected to last through mid-July. In addition, a planned $5.7 million safety and resurfacing project covering about 4 mi. on US 29 (Colesville Road/Columbia Pike) in Silver Spring is expected to last two years.

The two construction zones are located just north of Washington, D.C.

The early stages of the projects will coincide with the phased reopening of Montgomery County as the COVID-19 health crisis eases and more drivers return to the roads.

Roadwork has already started on a summer-long MDOT SHA project to resurface southbound I-270 from Rockville to Bethesda, causing major delays each day. Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes or expect extra commute times if they travel on or around the routes under repair. Motorists also are asked to take extra caution to help keep road construction workers safe.

The major repairs on the I-495 Northwest Branch Bridge will begin after the July 4 holiday. At that time, crews will perform permanent joint repairs to the bridge.

Completing the work will require daytime and nighttime intermittent single- and multiple-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays and between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. overnight.

Work in Silver Spring has already begun on the U.S. 29 project, between St. Andrews Way (near Sligo Creek Parkway) and Stewart Lane.

Crews currently are replacing guardrails along U.S. 29 and are scheduled to be finished next summer. They will then begin roadway patching, milling, paving and restriping.

The U.S. 29 project also includes the installation of concrete bus pads; cleaning and repairs to the storm drain system; upgrades to curb, gutter and sidewalk ramps; and traffic signal improvements at the intersections of U.S. 29 (Colesville Road/Columbia Pike) and St. Andrews Way/Prelude Drive.

MDOT SHA expects the project to be completed by the end of 2021.

Pedestrian access will always be open, the agency said, although certain phases of construction may require temporary sidewalk closures. For the life of the project, crews will close the following in both directions of U.S. 29:

  • One lane: weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Two lanes: weekdays overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • One or two lanes: weekends (intermittently) up to 24 hours a day

 

Read more about...

infrastructure Maryland Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration