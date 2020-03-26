Makinex's Smallest 3-Phase Generator Makes Its Debut at World of Concrete

At the World of Concrete show in Las Vegas, Makinex takes another step toward providing practical and convenient onsite power solutions for power-hungry contractors and tradesmen in the concrete, masonry and flooring industries.

Makinex is extending its compact three-phase power generation family with a new 23kW 480V model. Less than one third the size and weight of comparable towable and skid generators, the 23kW is in a class of its own. It is the world's smallest 3-phase 480V generator in this class.

"The small size of the 23kW generator makes it a no-brainer for polishing and prep contractors," said Jeff Durgin, general manager, Gamka, N.J. "Now they can bring a 480V power source plus all of their equipment on a single trailer"

Maneuverability at the job site is equally important, with trailer and skid access getting harder to obtain on construction sites. Featuring large wheels and weighing only 410 lbs., the 23kW easily fits through doorways and can safely be taken in internal/external elevators to get power precisely where it is needed, without losing power over long cables from the street.

Superior Efficiency and Convenience

The 23kW uses permanent magnet brushless alternator technology and has completely independent circuits for 120V and 480V. This guarantees clean 480V three phase power that is unaffected by any load on the 120V circuit.

These advance alternator features result in 15 percent more power than from conventional copper wound alternators, and eliminates electronics used to regulate voltage. In addition, the generator comes with industry standard 50A, 30A and 20A outlets, and is able to run single phase and three phase equipment simultaneously.

In contrast, most conventional commercial generators only offer switchable voltage selection, and do not come with power distribution outlets as standard. This is the cause of countless cabling errors, which can result in accidental damage to the equipment being used.

"Most generators are built for stand-by applications, not the portable heavy-duty power applications you see in the concrete and flooring industry," said CEO of Makinex Rory Kennard. "This market has been grossly underserved by generator makers. We aim to give them power products that are better suited to their needs."

The Makinex 23kW 480V generator is currently being rolled out in limited quantities for extended field trials with select resellers and flooring contractors. Volume availability is slated for third quarter of 2020 at an MSRP of $18,450. To join our waitlist, please visit https://makinex.com/23kw or send any questions/inquiries to info@makinex.com.

About Makinex

Makinex is an Australian owned private company that makes original, award-winning tools and equipment for contractors and tradesmen in the flooring, construction and landscaping industries. Founded in 2004 with a mission of making inefficiencies extinct, its durable products are carried by more than 4000 equipment hire and rental companies around the world. Makinex surface-prep, surface cleaning, power generation and materials handling solutions also are sold through a network of equipment dealers across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.