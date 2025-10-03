Manitowoc Company Inc. is featured on Military Makeover: Operation Career, showcasing its commitment to supporting veterans transitioning to civilian careers in the crane industry. The episode highlights veterans' success stories and emphasizes Manitowoc's empowerment of veterans in the workforce.

Manitowoc logo

The Manitowoc Company is featured on the latest episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career, a nationally televised series that highlights companies committed to supporting veterans as they transition from military service to civilian careers.

Every service member carries unique skills shaped by their time in uniform. Manitowoc recognizes the incredible value that military experience brings to the workforce in the crane industry. Veterans join its team with proven leadership, a strong commitment to safety and a deep understanding of teamwork — qualities that align perfectly with its mission and values.

"We're honored to be part of a program that celebrates the contributions of veterans and showcases how their skills translate into meaningful careers," said Aaron Ravenscroft, president and chief executive officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. "At Manitowoc, we don't just hire veterans — we empower them to thrive."

The episode highlights the stories of veterans who have found purpose and success at Manitowoc, demonstrating how military experience can be a powerful foundation for a rewarding civilian career.

For more information, visit manitowoc.com/careers

Today's top stories