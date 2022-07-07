(Manitowoc photo)

The Manitowoc Company Inc. announced its withdrawal from the ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 trade show.

"Over the last 18 months, Manitowoc has taken a multitude of actions to manage inflation. Due to the several price increases that we've passed on to our customers, we do not believe it's appropriate to invest in a second, large tradeshow at this time," said President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Ravenscroft.

"We continue to invest heavily in new products and look forward to showing our latest developments at the upcoming bauma show in October 2022. As an alternative to ConExpo, we intend to host a Crane Days event at our Shady Grove, Pennsylvania location at a later date."

