    Manitowoc, Core Machinery Expand Rebuild, Repair Services in Southwest

    Thu July 11, 2024 - West Edition
    Manitowoc


    Logo courtesy of Manitowoc

    Core Machinery is Manitowoc's newest EnCORE partner, bringing certified hydraulic cylinder repair services to Manitowoc cranes in Arizona.

    As part of the EnCORE program, highly skilled technicians at Core Machinery's Hydraulic Reman facility in Tucson will rebuild hydraulic pumps and motors to meet OEM standards using only OEM parts. Whether a crane needs repair due to damage from an accident or requires an end-of-service life rebuild, the EnCORE program provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing a new crane.

    "We are excited to offer this fantastic service to our valued customers who already depend on the high-quality cranes designed by Manitowoc. We also look forward to assisting more customers in the region who require this essential service," said Nate Kendall, Core Machinery's president and CEO.

    The benefits of using certified EnCORE repair shops include:

    • Cylinders are warranted for a full year.
    • Cylinders are restored to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications.
    • Only OEM parts are used for repairs.
    • Cylinders are refurbished to like-new condition.

    "We are looking forward to the strategic partnership with Core Machinery as an authorized EnCORE hydraulic cylinder rebuild and repair location. The agreement adds an essential service to the Southwest region of the United States," said Mark Harlacher, Manitowoc's director of product support sales and marketing.

    Core Machinery's Hydraulic Reman Tucson facility routinely repairs, tests and remanufactures large hydraulic cylinders, suspensions, pumps, motors and valves from any manufacturer. Repairs and rebuilds are assembled and tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications.

    Since 1955, Core Machinery has been serving Arizona and is dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality product support solutions. It is a full-service repair company specializing in heavy-duty hydraulics, offering testing and remanufacturing capabilities.

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com and www.coremachinery.com

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




