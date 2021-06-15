The crane was selected for its powerful performance and flexibility to help Surabaya Express grow its presence in the petrochemical and mining sectors.

Surabaya Express, one of the largest crane rental and transportation companies in Indonesia, has added a Grove GRT8100 rough-terrain crane to its fleet to help drive its business expansion into new industry segments.

During the ongoing work slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company took the opportunity to refresh its crane line-up and re-analyze its business. As part of this process, it took the decision to add a GRT8100 to help the company secure work in new sectors.

"Most cranes offered by rental companies in Indonesia for mining or oil and gas are either below [88 ton] capacity or well over [110 ton] capacity. This GRT8100 is one of the first [110 ton] capacity rough-terrain cranes available and will give us a strong advantage in winning work in the growing energy industries," explained Pak Albert, general manager at Surabaya Express.

With Surabaya Express serving an extensive range of clients throughout the western region of Indonesia, the company's cranes need to work on job sites with different specifications and conditions. This means versatility is key, and the GRT8100 offers both the flexibility and reach that customers need. The crane's 154 ft. five-section, full power boom can be easily adjusted for effective operation on any job site, while further reach is available through the 33 to 56 ft. offsettable bi-fold swing-away jib.

"We are excited to have the GRT8100 working in Indonesia and believe it will fit a wide range of jobsites," said Albert. "Its first project was on a port development in Jakarta, and it really impressed us and the customer. Its compact and flexible design means that the crane will be a good fit for many of our customers' projects and with the reliability we get from Grove, we know it will be kept busy."

The GRT8100 has a capacity of 110 ton and up to 240 ft. of reach when the 154 ft. main boom is fitted with its full complement of jib and intermediate lattice section. Power comes from a Cummins QSB6.7L engine which creates the crane's strong line pull, powerful hoists and impressive lifting performance, according to the manufacturer.

There's control and efficiency too, with an ECO mode for operations and Manitowoc's Crane Control System (CCS) overseeing all functionality and ensuring efficiency on the job site. Like all Grove GRT models, the GRT8100 is backed with a two-year standard warranty.

With its headquarters in Surabaya and a large facility in Jakarta, Surabaya Express has served project sites across its territory for more than 35 years. Beyond its traditional machine rental operations, the company also provides transport and logistics services.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

