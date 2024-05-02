List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Manitowoc Donates Crane Simulator to IUOE's Training Center in Texas

    Thu May 02, 2024 - West Edition
    Manitowoc


    The simulator provides a controlled environment for students to gain control familiarization and basic operation skills.
    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc
    The simulator provides a controlled environment for students to gain control familiarization and basic operation skills.

    Manitowoc has donated a crane simulator to the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) International Training & Education Center in Crosby, Texas, solidifying their longstanding partnership.

    The generous donation marks a significant milestone in enhancing training opportunities for crane operators, advancing optimal industry practices and permanently enriching the educational experience for both instructors and students.

    "We are thrilled to receive this donation from Manitowoc," said Chris Treml, IUOE Training Center director. "This partnership has been invaluable, and having permanent access to this simulator is a game changer for our students and instructors."

    For more than 20 years, Manitowoc has provided cranes and technical support to every local chapter of the IUOE across the United States and Canada to ensure operators have access to expert knowledge. The newly donated simulator will continue to guarantee that its flagship operator training center stays at the forefront of equipment technology.

    In 2022, a new Manitowoc crawler crane and Grove all-terrain crane joined Manitowoc's training fleet at IUOE, which also includes the company's rough terrain and tower crane offerings. The newer model additions have helped train the next generation of lifters.

    Crane Cab Replica

    The crane simulator, now owned by IUOE, provides a secure, controlled environment for students to gain control familiarization and basic crane operation skills. Instructors can easily communicate and guide students as they practice computer and Load Moment Indicator (LMI) setup and operation. The simulator is an almost replica of a crane cab, enabling students to develop muscle memory as they handle control stick functions and computer operations. The machine is beneficial for both new and seasoned operators.

    "The simulator allows for pre-training on controls and LMIs before students transition to operating real cranes," Treml explained. "This ensures that students are well-prepared and confident when they step onto a job site."

    In addition to developing mobile and crawler crane operation skills, the simulator offers students the opportunity to learn tower crane operation, adding a new dimension to their training experience.

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com and www.iuoe.org

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




