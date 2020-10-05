Manitowoc Launches National Crane NBT60XL Boom Truck

The NBT60XL features a hydraulically removeable counterweight configurable from zero to 16,000 lbs., allowing it to take on much heavier picks.

Manitowoc's product innovation continues, with the latest evolution in its National Crane product line hitting the market: the NBT60XL.

The model combines "strong and long", bringing a greater capacity and reach combination in the 60 ton class — both for boom trucks and truck cranes — according to the manufacturer.

While the NBT60XL is influenced by its successful forerunner, the NBT60L, it brings a host of other enhancements.

"The NBT60XL is set to take on all competitors in the 60 ton market," said Bob Ritter, product manager of boom trucks at Manitowoc.

"Whether it be a boom truck or truck crane, this machine features the best combination of boom length and load chart capacity with a sturdy operator's feel and plenty of comfortable maneuverability to get to and from any job site. Additionally, its commercial truck carrier adds a level of comfort, customization and travel speed not yet available to the truck crane market."

The NBT60XL is not merely a counterweight upgrade to the NBT60L. To achieve its class-leading capacity and reach, the crane can be fitted to several standard truck options expanding layout configuration options for customers.

Adding to the crane's versatility, the NBT60XL features a hydraulically removeable counterweight configurable from zero to 16,000 lbs., allowing it to take on much heavier picks. When equipped with the National Truck Crane (NTC) package, this machine will feature additional jobsite setup flexibility with four outrigger positions, optional two-camera system for increased jobsite visibility, and a fully integrated wireless wind speed indicator.

"In order to get even more capacity and maintain overall agility, these ‘truck crane'-style counterweights offer many combinations allowing operators to take what is needed for the job and still meet any roading regulations," Ritter added.

The NBT60XL offers a 151 ft. five-section, full-power boom based on the NBT60L. This gives the crane outstanding reach, yet it also remains highly roadable, with the overall vehicle length coming in under 45 ft., according to the manufacturer.

When equipped with the optional 36 ft. offsetable lattice jib, reach for the crane can be increased to a 196 ft. maximum. When equipped with the optional two-piece 26 to 45 ft. telescopic jib, a platform height of 204 ft. is achievable.

The NBT60XL comes standard with a host of operator-centric features, such as the deluxe tilting cab with heated seat and a Bluetooth/AM/FM radio and speakers. Additional features on the NBT60XL include electric over hydraulic controls with a function to adjust the speed, an easy-to-use color graphic display and real-time diagnostics for simplified troubleshooting without the need for a laptop.

