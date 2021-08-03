The Grove GHC110, a machine just added to the upper size range of Manitowoc’s growing telescoping crawler product line, features a 110 ton capacity and joins the larger GHC140.

Manitowoc will display three of its strongest new offerings for the utilities market at The Utility Expo this year: the National Crane NBT60XL boom truck; the NBT45-2, a compact 45-ton model from its new NBT40-2 Series; and the Grove GHC110 telescoping crawler crane that just launched in July.

It's the first time the public will have a chance to see these cranes at an in-person trade show.

This year's Utility Expo will be held in Louisville, Ky., at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 28 to 30. The event will cover more than 30 acres, and Manitowoc will occupy outdoor booth number E843.

The three cranes on display are a testament to The Manitowoc Way of listening to its customers in the utilities sector and putting their needs into the manufacturing practice. This feedback is evidenced in the new machines' fast setup, easy roading and jobsite maneuverability.

"We're proud to have earned the trust and confidence of hundreds of utility customers over the years," said Michael Heinrich, vice president of sales for boom truck cranes at Manitowoc.

"For over 50 years, our boom trucks have led the way with flexible setup, class-leading features and comfort for operators. This is thanks to direct feedback from our customers that's incorporated into our engineering processes."

National Crane NBT60XL Boom Truck

Show visitors will have a chance to check out the National Crane NBT60XL boom truck at Manitowoc's booth for the first time since its launch in late 2020. This versatile crane is particularly well-suited for the utility sector, boasting a 151-ft. main boom with class-leading load charts and practical transportability.

"The NBT60XL is taking on all competitors in the 60 ton market," Heinrich said. "This machine features the best combination of boom length and load chart capacity and its short wheelbase, just under 45 ft., makes for convenient and less-costly roading."

The NBT60XL features 16,000 lbs. of hydraulically removable truck crane-style counterweights. This trayless design allows for the counterweight slabs to be stacked in any order quickly and efficiently.

The NBT60XL also comes standard with a host of operator-centric features, such as the deluxe tilting cab (up to 20 degrees) with heated seat and a Bluetooth/AM/FM radio and speakers.

National Crane NBT40-2 Series Boom Truck

Also on display at the company's booth will be the new NBT45-2 boom truck, one of two models in the NBT40-2 Series. The crane is also offered in a 40-ton version. Both the 40 and 45-ton configurations offer 127-ft. and 142-ft., five-section boom options with load charts boasting double digit percentage increases over predecessor models, with no change in gross vehicle weight (GVW).

The NBT40-2 Series is ideal for work in utility sectors, due to its versatile boom lengths and excellence in close charts or capacity at reach. The tree service industry will find the crane suitable for its rugged design and when needing 200 ft. plus of platform height.

The NBT60XL and NBT40-2 Series can be factory-fitted with the NTC Performance Package that includes four (100, 75, 50 and 0-percent span) position outriggers, wireless windspeed indicator, two-camera system and wireless outrigger controls. National Crane boom trucks are American made, engineered and built in Shady Grove, Pa.

Grove GHC110 Telescoping Crawler Crane

Also making its debut is the new Grove GHC110, a machine just added to the upper size range of Manitowoc's growing telescoping crawler product line. Featuring a 110 ton capacity, the GHC110 joins the larger GHC140 to bring another robust option to the utility market.

"The GHC110's compact design, excellent gradeability and high maneuverability are ideal for the challenging job sites typical in the utility sector," said Mark Hooper, vice president of sales for mobile hydraulic and crawler cranes at Manitowoc. "Telecrawlers provide clear benefits over traditional excavators and other types of mobile hydraulic cranes, particularly for utility infrastructure work, due to their stability and strong out of level load charts."

The GHC110 is fully self-rigging so it can get to work quickly after being unloaded. Its undercarriage offers several advantages in terms of reducing the need for site prep. The 36-in. triple bar grouser shoes are standard with the option to choose flat tracks. The wide stance produces enhanced stability, with the hydraulically tracks offering a choice of three spans in symmetrical or asymmetrical positions without pinning the tracks.

