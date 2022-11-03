(L-R) are Tarek Amine, principal vice president and chief supply chain officer, Bechtel; Chris Kornelly, regional account manager, Manitowoc; Kevin Blaney, vice president – crawler crane sales, Manitowoc; and Craig Albert, president and COO, Bechtel.

Bechtel, a leading engineering, construction and project management company, awarded Manitowoc as one of its top suppliers at the company's 2022 Global Supplier Awards.

The annual event recognizes business partners that have supported Bechtel's projects across the globe.

"This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of our dedicated employees in the U.S. and around the world," said Aaron Ravenscroft, Manitowoc president and CEO.

"Manitowoc has established itself as a global leader of cranes and lifting solutions, in part, due to the productive and enduring partnerships it has with companies such as Bechtel. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Bechtel in the future."

Manitowoc was selected for the award based on its overall performance, ability to deliver quality services, and meeting or exceeding expectations in aspects of safety, performance, technical expertise and environmental compliance.

"Strong supplier relationships are essential to our work and the resilience of our supply chain. At Bechtel, we are proud to partner with companies that share our values and our mission," said Tarek Amine, Bechtel chief supply chain officer.

"Each recipient of a Bechtel Global Supplier Award is a business that has provided outstanding materials and service to our projects around the world and is critical to our ability to innovate and deliver for our customers."

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories