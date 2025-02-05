Mansfield breaks ground on an $85 million, 7,000-seat soccer stadium in their Staybolt Street Entertainment District, set to open in 2026. North Texas Soccer Club will play home games there, with REV Entertainment and FC Dallas managing operations. The complex includes High 5 Entertainment venues and plans for a hotel, conference center, retail, and housing.

REV Entertainment photo A rendering of Mansfield Stadium.

Approximately 100 Mansfield elected officials, sports leaders and construction heads gathered on Dec. 18, 2024, to break ground on an $85 million soccer stadium, according to Arlington Report.

The field will become Mansfield Stadium, the centerpiece of Mansfield's $1.5 billion Staybolt Street Entertainment District, and a venue for both international and youth soccer tournaments.

The North Texas Soccer Club has announced that it will play its home games at the stadium. The team is the 2024 champions of Major League Soccer Next Pro. The stadium is expected to open in 2026.

The stadium will be a public-private partnership owned by the city, while day-to-day operations and programming will be managed by REV Entertainment and FC Dallas, according to Arlington Report.

Perkins&Will is the project's design architect, and Moss & Associates Construction is the contractor. REV Entertainment and FC Dallas will be design and construction consultants throughout the project., according to Arlington Report.

"This stadium will not only be a home for North Texas SC, but a landmark for our entire region," Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said at the groundbreaking. "We will now be the southern gateway for professional soccer in the metroplex."

The 166,000-sq.-ft. venue will hold more 7,000 fixed seats and feature four locker rooms and a club space, according to Arlington Report.

Billionaire Clark Hunt compared Mansfield Stadium's groundbreaking to that of Toyota Stadium in Frisco, which is the home of FC Dallas and a product of Hunt's family corporation, Hunt Sports Group. Hunt is the chairman and CEO of FC Dallas and the CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We were surrounded by empty fields," Hunt said during the groundbreaking of Toyota Stadium's 2004 groundbreaking. "Since then, Frisco has become the fastest-growing city in the country. Mansfield Stadium will similarly be a centerpiece of a vibrant community,

Groundbreaking participants noted that the stadium is just one part of a major entertainment complex.

The district will hold one of the first High 5 Entertainment venues in the metroplex. The three-story, family-friendly space will include bowling alleys, arcade games and a rooftop concert venue, according to Arlington Report.

"Soccer will be a key focus here, no doubt, but driving meaningful content across a wide range of other events will closely follow," REV Entertainment President Sean Decker said. "We will use our shared vision to deliver a project this community can proudly call its own."

A separate groundbreaking was held in August 2024 for the entire complex, according to wfaa.com. A hotel, conference center, retail space and single-family housing may eventually spread across 300 acres.

