Scott Whitemore, of Whitemore Sales, will be the speaker at the Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA)'s March associate member training event on March 11: Changing the Game — solving real world aggregate production issues with information management software.

Attendees will hear a practical guide on using the latest information management software to help aggregate producers address some of the most common process bottlenecks encountered in the production and distribution of construction aggregates.

In this session, Whitmore will discuss how the functionality offered in Trimble's InsightHQ information management portal gives progressive quarry managers information to identify real time inefficiencies and effectively apply continuous improvement methodologies.

The session will include step-by-step examples of how to monitor equipment and operator performance, accurately track inventory, downtime and delays, safety concerns and track KPIs across multiple sites. It will then expand to show how periodic reporting can be used to get stakeholder buy in to process improvement actions and provide timely feedback and control on the effectiveness of those actions.

The event is free of charge for MAPA members.

For more information or to register, email Abbey Bryduck at abryduck@mnapa.org.

