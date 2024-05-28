List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Mark Wisniewski Transitions to Equipment Sales at Monroe Tractor's Syracuse Location

    Tue May 28, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    Mark Wisniewski
    Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor
    Mark Wisniewski

    After serving 10.5 years as Monroe Tractor's Syracuse, N.Y., branch manager, Mark Wisniewski has transitioned to the sales team.

    Wisniewski took pride and felt honored to support Syracuse's customers as branch manager and now looks forward to focusing directly on his customer base, covering Syracuse's Central / West territory.

    "This move comes at a time that will be most beneficial to all," said Wisniewski. "Monroe Tractor has experienced explosive growth, and I am happy to be a part of it. We carry a wide variety of new and used inventory and, with Case and CNH Capital having the most customer-oriented programs I've seen in my time at Monroe, these will be a huge asset to our customers in Q2.

    "With Monroe continuing to grow and the support of our team, I am excited to bring my strong work ethic to our customers and assist them with the right equipment and finance choices," said Wisniewski.

    Wisniewski is working quickly to get in touch with each of his customers. Meanwhile, he encourages you to contact him for your equipment needs and to take advantage of the current programs, whether it be for sales, lease, or rental opportunities. Wisniewski can be reached at [email protected]




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    VIDEO: Crews Place Arch On Peoria's McClugage Bridge

    AI: The Road to Efficiency

    Liebherr Hosts Newport News Family Day

    Volvo CE Shares Latest Electrification, Innovation News at ACT Expo

    Tennessee Valley Authority Moved 3,200 Tons of Rock to Restore River Island Ecosystem

    Renovations Likely to Begin in March 2025 On Chattanooga's Historic Walnut Street Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Monroe Tractor






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA