Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor Mark Wisniewski

After serving 10.5 years as Monroe Tractor's Syracuse, N.Y., branch manager, Mark Wisniewski has transitioned to the sales team.

Wisniewski took pride and felt honored to support Syracuse's customers as branch manager and now looks forward to focusing directly on his customer base, covering Syracuse's Central / West territory.

"This move comes at a time that will be most beneficial to all," said Wisniewski. "Monroe Tractor has experienced explosive growth, and I am happy to be a part of it. We carry a wide variety of new and used inventory and, with Case and CNH Capital having the most customer-oriented programs I've seen in my time at Monroe, these will be a huge asset to our customers in Q2.

"With Monroe continuing to grow and the support of our team, I am excited to bring my strong work ethic to our customers and assist them with the right equipment and finance choices," said Wisniewski.

Wisniewski is working quickly to get in touch with each of his customers. Meanwhile, he encourages you to contact him for your equipment needs and to take advantage of the current programs, whether it be for sales, lease, or rental opportunities. Wisniewski can be reached at [email protected]

