The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) recently received a $25 million grant through the federal RAISE discretionary grant program to help transform the exterior of the Five Points rail station in the Georgia capital's downtown.

RAISE, an acronym for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, is supporting the Five Points Transformation Project, an effort to make structural upgrades designed to improve connectivity, boost safety, and enhance the quality of life for downtown residents and Atlanta's 10 million visitors each year.

In addition, the modernization will accelerate $10 billion in private investment and serve as a catalyst for attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in potential transit-oriented development in an area that has suffered from under-investment, MARTA noted in a news release.

"Transit has proven essential in creating equitable opportunity and sparking development in the metro Atlanta region," MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in the statement.

"The resounding, bipartisan support for this project from the City of Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and now [the] federal government underscores its importance and the long-term economic impacts that go beyond the renovation of a rail station and reveals the true transformative nature of transit."

The approximately $200 million project is primarily funded through the More MARTA Atlanta sales tax, with an additional commitment from the state through the Georgia Transit Trust Fund and the $25 million RAISE grant made possible by the continued support of the Peach State's federal delegation, namely Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sen. Jon Ossoff, and Rep. Nikema Williams.

"Here in the best state to live, work and raise a family, we've worked hard to build strong partnerships between state and local transportation agencies, the private sector and all levels of government so hardworking Georgians can easily get to home, work, and anywhere beyond," noted Gov. Brian Kemp. "I'm proud our efforts have been recognized with this grant, and I look forward to seeing its impact, as well as that of our own investments, on transforming this MARTA station into a hub for travel, commerce and culture."

"Our flagship Five Points MARTA station is a not just a transit hub, but also an economic engine for our capital city and the surrounding region," added Speaker of the House David Ralston. "This significant federal grant demonstrates the importance of this investment in our transit infrastructure. Our state government will continue to partner with MARTA on initiatives like this to spur job creation and expand economic opportunity for all Georgians."

Construction to Begin in 2024

MARTA is working closely with the city on final design concepts with a shared goal of deconstructing and removing the canopy in the center of the station, establishing a centralized bus hub, and including a public or green space. Officials want to create a safe, inviting, and active rail station that increases accessibility to jobs and opportunities and contributes to the long-term economic development of the area, the transit authority explained in its statement.

In their announcement, MARTA officials explained that the Five Points project will have a direct impact for customers currently using the transit service and make it a more attractive choice for those who live nearby.

Encouraging use of public transit to destinations surrounding the Five Points area of Atlanta reduces the need for surface parking downtown, allowing spaces to be redeveloped as affordable housing, green spaces and other amenities that improve quality of life and enhance a city landscape. MARTA noted the effort supports fiscally responsible land use, and reduces transportation costs, commute times for residents and traffic congestion.

To make the station transformation a reality, MARTA has selected Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to lead the design of the canopy deconstruction and removal, and Skanska Building USA as the Construction Management at Risk (CMAR) contractor to oversee the project. Deconstruction will begin in 2024 with a project completion goal of 2028.

All bus and rail service will continue to run out of Five Points during the work, and construction of the city's first bus rapid transit (BRT) line along nearby Summerhill Avenue with a connection to Five Points also will progress with service scheduled to begin in 2025.

As part of the overall project, the MARTA Police Five Points Precinct will temporarily move across the street to Underground Atlanta.

Additionally, a separate train platform rehabilitation project at Five Points, part of MARTA's multi-year station rehabilitation program, began construction in September and is progressing as scheduled, the transit service said.

