The election committee of AB Volvo proposes that Martha Finn Brooks be elected as new board member at the annual general meeting on March 31, 2021.

The election committee also proposes the re-election of the Chairman of the Board Carl-Henric Svanberg, as well as Board members Matti Alahuhta, Eckhard Cordes, Eric Elzvik, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz, Hanne de Mora and Helena Stjernholm. James W. Griffith will not stand for re-election.

Brooks is an internationally experienced business leader in both corporate line management and more than 30 years of public company board governance. Previous positions include a variety of leadership roles in Cummins, such as vice president, truck and bus business and vice president, engine sales and customer engineering. She also has been the president and COO of Novelis, a global leader in aluminum rolling and recycling.

Currently, Brooks serves on the board of Jabil Inc., Bombardier and Constellium SE and she co-chairs the board of CARE, one of the largest NGO's in the world, leading work in 93 countries to fight poverty and social injustice.

The election committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company's largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 17.7 percent of the shares and approximately 42.1 percent of the votes, and the chairman of the board.

The members who represent the largest shareholders are Bengt Kjell (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Ramsey Brufer (Alecta) and Carine Smith Ihenacho (Norges Bank Investment Management).

