Photo courtesy of Finlay Martin Conway

Finlay, a global manufacturer of mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment, announced the appointment of Martin Conway as its new global sales and marketing director.

In this strategic capacity, Conway will spearhead the development and execution of Finlay's sales and marketing strategies, aimed at driving further growth and broadening the brand's global market presence.

Bringing more than two decades of experience in the materials processing industry, Conway is skilled in sales, marketing and distribution management. His track record includes strengthening relationships and implementing growth strategies that aligns with Finlay's objectives for expansion and market leadership.

Conway's familiarity with Finlay runs deep, having served as the commercial general manager of Finlay in North America for the past three years. During this tenure, he played a pivotal role in Finlay's record levels of growth and capturing increased market share.

"We are pleased that Martin has taken up the opportunity and challenge of his new role. His understanding of global market dynamics and his pragmatic, customer-centric approach makes him a valuable asset to our team," said Matt Dickson, Finlay business line director. "I am confident that Martin's strategic insights and wealth of experience will significantly enhance our sales and marketing efforts as we strive to grow our global market presence."

"I am excited to be taking on the role of global sales and marketing director for Finlay," said Conway. "The brand has a strong reputation for its family-oriented culture, where the team collectively strives for delivering excellence. I look forward to the opportunity to drive business growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Finlay distributors and customers will have the chance to engage with Conway at the upcoming Hillhead trade show, where Finlay will showcase its dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship by unveiling its latest line-up of electric-powered machines.

For more information, visit www.terex.com/finlay

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

