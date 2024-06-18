Photo courtesy of Martin Equipment L-R) are Grant Leslie, Brett Bane, DeLene Martin Bane and Bobby Martin.

Fourth-generation, family-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer Martin Equipment celebrated the groundbreaking of a brand-new facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 13. Construction on the new facility, located at 7708 6th St. SW, is expected to be completed in summer 2025 and will be celebrated with an open house. More event details are forthcoming.

Equipped with advanced technology and expanded service capabilities, the new Cedar Rapids facility will feature extensive parts inventory; a service center staffed by highly trained, certified technicians; and a spacious showroom and customer reception area stocked with refreshments.

"We're thrilled to begin work on our new facility in Cedar Rapids," said DeLene Martin Bane, president of Martin Equipment. "We're proud to be a part of the community, and our investment in this new state-of-the-art building provides our hard-working and dedicated employees the opportunity to more efficiently serve our amazing customers and the greater Cedar Rapids area."

The new facility will boast more than double the footprint of the existing location. With more than 21,500 sq. ft. of space, the building includes a 60 percent increase in service bays, featuring large capacity cranes to easily accommodate efficient work on production class equipment. The increased service shop also will feature full-service cylinder bench and repair, along with full-service hose making capabilities. The additional space in the service shop will allow the Martin Equipment team to employ more technicians and decrease downtime for customers.

"Our customers can expect the same level of expertise we've been trusted to deliver for decades," said Grant Leslie, Cedar Rapids general manager. "The new building, with increases in both our parts and service departments, will enable quicker service times and overall higher levels of customer support."

The expanded space aids the dealer's ability to support big iron at an even higher level with storage capacity for in-stock parts increasing by more than 300 percent.

Counties covered by the new Cedar Rapids facility include Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Poweshiek, Tama and Washington.

For more information, visit www.MartinEquipment.com.

Today's top stories