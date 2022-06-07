Martin Equipment’s newest full-service facility is located at 935 N. Tradewinds Parkway. (Martin Equipment of Illinois photo)

Martin Equipment of Illinois Inc. announced the opening of its new location in Columbia, Mo. The full-service facility is located at 935 N. Tradewinds Parkway and opened on May 16. It features a vastly expanded footprint that will enable Martin Equipment to introduce new amenities and enhance existing services offered in the region.

The Columbia location spans 21,000 sq. ft. — more than three times the size of the company's existing facility in nearby Ashland, Mo. Featuring eight service bays complete with large-capacity cranes to accommodate production-class equipment, the new facility greatly enhances the dealer's ability to serve bigger customers. The extra space also allows Martin Equipment to increase in-stock parts capacity by at least 300 percent. Cylinder repair and hose making will be performed on site. Customers can enjoy a cup of joe from the coffee station while speaking with team members.

Martin Equipment will be hosting an open house that provides an opportunity to see the new facility and its featured amenities up close and in person. More details of this event will be shared at a later date.

Martin Equipment is a fourth-generation, family- and women-owned company offering a wide array of sales and support functions. The company is a multi-location John Deere dealership specializing in heavy construction and forestry equipment. It provides customers with a wide variety of resources and tools that extend the productivity and life of their fleets. The company also offers machine-rebuild and machine-relife solutions as well as complete component remanufactures.

Counties covered by the new Columbia location include Saline, Howard, Audrain, Pettis, Cooper, Boone, Callaway, Benton, Morgan, Moniteau, Cole, Osage, Maries, Miller, Camden, and Pulaski in Missouri.

About Martin Equipment

Martin Equipment is a fourth-generation, family-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer headquartered in Goodfield, Ill., with 10 locations across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. Martin's commitment to exceptional service was established in 1926 with the opening of Sam F. Martin Equipment in Roanoke, Ill.

Sam's unflinching commitment continued for three decades, ensuring a prosperous and growing business serving the national marketplace. The Martin family didn't know it then, but they were building a legacy.

With historic developments in earthmoving and forestry equipment over time, a new era with tremendous potential for growth began. Those opportunities resulted in the formation of Martin Equipment of Illinois Inc. in 1981 as an authorized John Deere Industrial (construction, utility and forestry) dealership. The company continues to live up to its heritage by taking sales and service to even higher levels.

Today, with more than nine decades of experience, 200 employees and 10 locations, the company is dedicated to customer success by providing a wide range of equipment, parts and support.

For more information, visit MartinEquipment.com.

Today's top stories