Maryland DOT begins $23M project to replace two I-70 bridges near Hagerstown. Triton Construction will remove and rebuild structures to improve wear, road condition, and add modern features. Emergency services urge caution for motorists due to potential traffic disruptions during project.

MDOT logo

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has kicked off the replacement of two Interstate 70 bridges over Saint Paul Road near Hagerstown.

Intermittent single-lane closures could result, but the idea is to maintain two lanes of traffic in both directions as much as possible during the I-70 bridges construction, MDOT SHA spokesperson M. Daniel Allman said in a recent email to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail. In addition, he wrote that both bridges will be constructed simultaneously.

Weather permitting, the $23 million project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2027.

That could make traveling between Hagerstown and Clear Spring a bit more challenging, the newspaper reported Sept. 5. Local drivers are already using detours to get around the U.S. Highway 40 bridge closure over Conococheague Creek to the north of I-70.

The 89-year-old historic bridge along U.S. 40 is getting a much-needed rehabilitation and is not expected to reopen to traffic until August of 2026. That project could be done by July 2027.

Between now and then, I-70 is one possible detour for the U.S. 40 project.

Beginning the week of Sept. 8, crews started erecting temporary traffic signs for the interstate highway's bridge replacement effort, which will involve a single-lane closure to perform shoulder work and install barrier walls on the right shoulders along I-70 heading both eastbound and westbound.

Once that is done, traffic will be shifted to the right and both lanes will be open, according to Allman. When the work on the left side is done, vehicles will be moved to the left so construction can be done on the right side.

The actual heavy work along I-70 is expected to get moving the week of Sept. 15.

Triton Construction, of St. Albans, W.Va., is the contractor for the I-70 bridge replacement projects, MDOT SHA noted in a news release. It also said that the work has a price tag of $19.8 million; however, in early September, Maryland's draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) listed the project's latest estimated cost at more than $23 million.

The latter figure, Allman wrote, reflects the work's recent bidding history and price revisions for possible tariffs.

Interstate 70 Bridge Work Has Several Objectives

According to the Maryland CTP, the state's six-year capital budget for transportation projects, the two I-70 bridges were built in 1965 and "are nearing the end of their useful service lives."

Still, the structures are currently rated in "fair" condition by the state.

"Replacing the bridges before they become poor rated will prevent additional disruptions to this heavily traveled roadway," noted the CTP.

In addition, both bridges show wear on their road surfaces and in their concrete supports. In fact, the Herald-Mail reported that each bridge has at least one concrete end cap that is so badly worn that its edge is near an outside girder that holds up the road surface.

To alleviate these issues, Triton Construction will remove the three-span steel beam bridges and build new single-span steel girder structures in their place.

The current bridges, according to Allman, use two piers with one on each side of Saint Paul Road. The new spans will eliminate the need for piers and instead feature new steel that runs continuously from abutment to abutment.

In the end, the new bridges will be 17 ft. wider than the current structures, he said, and no additional lanes will be added.

Beyond that, MDOT SHA noted that plans for the I-70 bridge replacement project will include:

• widening and resurfacing parts of I-70;

• building stormwater management measures and drainage structures;

• Updating a camera used for live traffic at the state's Coordinated Highway Action Response Team (CHART) site to one with more modern technologies such as digital and high-definition color, among others; and

• installing signs and pavement markings.

Local Emergency Services Director Cautions Motorists

Washington County Emergency Services Director R. David Hays told the Hagerstown newspaper that projects like the I-70 bridge improvements generally result in highway shoulders not being available in the work area.

Anytime that happens, along with some motorists slowing down, the frequency of crashes could increase, he said. First-responders also could be "somewhat impeded" if there are no highway shoulders for them to use to get to accident sites.

With any road construction, Hays advises motorists to use caution and reduce speeds to allow for better traffic flow and to avoid potential collisions. When drivers hear emergency vehicles approaching, he added, they should try to clear as much of the road as possible to let them through.

Today's top stories