    Masaba Introduces Self-Contained Conveyor Line

    Mon November 04, 2024 - National Edition

    Mon November 04, 2024 - National Edition
    Masaba


    Fully designed and built by Masaba, these road- and pit-portable stackers operate under their own power via a 72 hp Yanmar onboard diesel hydraulic power unit, making them ideal for remote operations and job sites.
    Photo courtesy of Masaba
    Photo courtesy of Masaba

    Masaba Inc., based in Vermillion, S.D., introduces its new line of self-contained hydraulic radial stacking conveyors.

    Fully designed and built by Masaba, these road- and pit-portable stackers operate under their own power via a 72 hp Yanmar onboard diesel hydraulic power unit, making them ideal for remote operations and job sites.

    Built to the same rigorous specifications as Masaba's traditional electric-powered stackers, and not limited to lighter steel weights and brandless components, these new stackers are already being referred to by customers as "an entirely different breed of self-contained stacker," the manufacturer said.

    Masaba self-contained stackers are currently available in a standard belt width of 36-in. and in standard lengths of 80-ft. and 100-ft. The company will offer additional lengths in the future, and will work with customers who desire custom widths and lengths. The conveyors easily transport via a heavy-duty fifth-wheel hitch; they are easy to position with onboard lifting eyes.

    Masaba's current standard line of self-contained models delivers 500 tph capacity at an 18 degree incline. The conveyors feature hydraulic raise, lower, and fold (the latter is a feature on the 100-ft. model). With Masaba's swivel-block axle design, these versatile stackers can be used inline as a transfer conveyor, or as a radial stacker.

    Additional standard features for the self-contained conveyor line include:

    • Self-cleaning tail pulleys
    • CEMA Class B idlers
    • 3-Ply belting
    • Onboard counterweight
    • Guards

    Optional features for the line include:

    • Pintle hitch
    • Hydraulic landing gear
    • Vulcanized belt splice
    • Belt scraper
    • CEMA Class C idlers
    • Rubber disc return idlers
    • Impact idlers
    • Radial receiving hopper
    • Rock box hopper
    • Bolt-on bumper

    As with all of Masaba's equipment, the new line of self-contained stackers come with a five-year structural and two-year component warranty.

    For more information, visit www.masabainc.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




