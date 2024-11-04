Construction Equipment Guide
Mon November 04, 2024 - National Edition
Masaba Inc., based in Vermillion, S.D., introduces its new line of self-contained hydraulic radial stacking conveyors.
Fully designed and built by Masaba, these road- and pit-portable stackers operate under their own power via a 72 hp Yanmar onboard diesel hydraulic power unit, making them ideal for remote operations and job sites.
Built to the same rigorous specifications as Masaba's traditional electric-powered stackers, and not limited to lighter steel weights and brandless components, these new stackers are already being referred to by customers as "an entirely different breed of self-contained stacker," the manufacturer said.
Masaba self-contained stackers are currently available in a standard belt width of 36-in. and in standard lengths of 80-ft. and 100-ft. The company will offer additional lengths in the future, and will work with customers who desire custom widths and lengths. The conveyors easily transport via a heavy-duty fifth-wheel hitch; they are easy to position with onboard lifting eyes.
Masaba's current standard line of self-contained models delivers 500 tph capacity at an 18 degree incline. The conveyors feature hydraulic raise, lower, and fold (the latter is a feature on the 100-ft. model). With Masaba's swivel-block axle design, these versatile stackers can be used inline as a transfer conveyor, or as a radial stacker.
Additional standard features for the self-contained conveyor line include:
Optional features for the line include:
As with all of Masaba's equipment, the new line of self-contained stackers come with a five-year structural and two-year component warranty.
For more information, visit www.masabainc.com.
