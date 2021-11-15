President Biden Signs $1.2T Infrastructure Bill
Mason Lee Joins J.M. Wood Auction Family

Mon November 15, 2021 - Southeast Edition
JM Wood Auction


Mason Lee
Mason Lee

J.M. Wood Auction has announced the addition of Mason Lee to its auction family.

Lee will be regional manager with a focus on vocational trucks and construction. He has spent the last three years working in various positions in the electrical construction and construction insurance industry.

"We are very excited to have Mason come on board with the our growing team," said Russ Wood. "We have followed Mason's work ethic throughout his career and we look forward to watching him tackle the auction industry. He is going to do great."




