A $161 million Akron Beltway project, the largest in ODOT District 4 history, nears completion after 4 years. Improved interchange, added lanes and bridges aim to ease traffic and enhance safety. Scheduled for final touches by November, funded by ODOT and local grants.

ODOT photo Work on the Akron Beltway is scheduled to be completed by November with just minor work remaining including bridge painting and other small miscellaneous items.

After four years, one of the largest projects in northeast Ohio is nearing the finish line.

On Aug. 13, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4 Deputy Director, Gery Noirot and Akron Mayor Shammas Malik joined local officials and project personnel for the ceremonial opening of the new and improved Central Interchange project, the largest project in District 4 history.

The $161 million project included:

• replacement of the pavement and additional lanes on Interstate 77 from just north of I-277/U.S. 224 and Lovers Lane;

• pavement replacement on I-76/I-77 from Princeton Avenue to the I-77/SR 261 interchange;

• pavement replacement on I-76, I-77 and SR 8 at the Central Interchange; and

• resurfacing of SR 8 and the addition of a southbound lane on SR 8 between Carroll Street and Beacon Street.

Overall, the project reconstructed 45 lane mi. of pavement, and more than 40 bridges were repaired.

"We know the people who work, live and travel through this area had to deal with a lot of inconvenience, delay and frustration. We appreciate their patience as we made these significant improvements. The result will be a huge benefit to those traveling to and through the Akron area," Noirot said.

One of the most notable features of the project is the reconstruction at the Central Interchange, specifically the re-alignment and reconstruction of the ramps from I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound and I-76 eastbound to SR 8. These new ramps will reduce congestion and improve safety by making the turning radius more gradual. This allows traffic to flow better without having to slow down to 25 mph.

Work is scheduled to be completed by November with just minor work remaining including bridge painting and other small miscellaneous items.

"This project provides Akron with an enhanced gateway as well as a freeway system that is a safer and more efficient mover of traffic. It took a lot of teamwork and planning to get it done. I'm proud of all the hard work that went into it," Noirot said.

The Ruhlin and Shelly & Sands Joint Venture began work on this project in the summer of 2021.

The entire project was funded by ODOT Preservation, ODOT Safety, TRAC and ODOT Major Rehabilitation. 

