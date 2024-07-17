Photo courtesy of MnDOT Bridge beams are being placed.

Construction is on schedule and crews delivered and are placing bridge beams for the future northbound Hwy 169 bridge over Main Street in Elk River, Minn. Once placed, deck forming will begin.

The beams are pre-stressed/casted concrete and made in Elk River, Minn. Each beam weighs 112 tons, is 7 ft. tall and 192 ft. long.

Through mid-August, work will include removals, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, curb, sidewalks and asphalt paving.

When the freeway is complete in 2024, the project will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottle necks, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Hwy 169 in Elk River, Sherburne County.

For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us/d3/elkriverfreeway.

