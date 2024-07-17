List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Massive Bridge Beams Arrive at Minnesota Work Site

    Bridge beams have arrived at a Minnesota work site for the northbound Hwy 169 bridge in Elk River. Weighing 112 tons and 192 ft. long, these pre-stressed concrete beams will improve traffic flow and safety on a three-mile stretch of highway. Scheduled for completion in 2024.

    Wed July 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #15
    Minnesota DOT


    Bridge beams are being placed.
    Photo courtesy of MnDOT
    Bridge beams are being placed.
    Bridge beams are being placed.   (Photo courtesy of MnDOT) Crews delivered and placed bridge beams for the future northbound Hwy 169 bridge over Main Street.   (Photo courtesy of MnDOT) One of two bridge beams being delivered.   (Photo courtesy of MnDOT)   (Photo courtesy of MnDOT)

    Construction is on schedule and crews delivered and are placing bridge beams for the future northbound Hwy 169 bridge over Main Street in Elk River, Minn. Once placed, deck forming will begin.

    The beams are pre-stressed/casted concrete and made in Elk River, Minn. Each beam weighs 112 tons, is 7 ft. tall and 192 ft. long.

    Through mid-August, work will include removals, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, curb, sidewalks and asphalt paving.

    When the freeway is complete in 2024, the project will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottle necks, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Hwy 169 in Elk River, Sherburne County.

    For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us/d3/elkriverfreeway.

    Photo courtesy of MnDOT




    Today's top stories

    Kokosing, ODOT Collaborate On Downtown Ramp Up

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Acquires Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Vermont's Latest Flooding Raises Concerns Over State's Hundreds of Aging Dams

    Kansas Receives Nearly $45.3M in RAISE Grants

    Massachusetts Receives $1B in Fed Money to Help Replace Two Aging Cape Cod Bridges



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure Minnesota Minnesota Department of Transportation







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA