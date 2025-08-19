MasterScapes, a landscaping company in Abilene, Texas, thrives on the challenge of working with living materials. With the help of Bobcat of Abilene equipment, they design, build, and maintain landscapes for commercial and residential clients. Their recent project, Storybook Garden, showcases their dedication to creating vibrant, enduring spaces in the community.

MasterScapes photo MasterScapes CEO Kevin Roberts

Landscaping isn't static. It's not poured in concrete or carved in stone. It's alive — growing, changing, thriving. That's what makes it both a challenge and an art.

For MasterScapes, a full-service landscaping company based in Abilene, Texas, working with living materials requires a long view — vision, craftsmanship and the tools to bring that vision to life.

"It's not like a sculpture where the work ends once it's done," said Kevin Roberts, CEO of MasterScapes. "Landscapes evolve, they grow, they die. It takes both design and grit to get them in the ground and to keep them thriving."

Founded in 1992 with little more than a lawnmower in the back of a pickup, MasterScapes has grown into a 120-employee operation serving commercial and residential clients throughout the region. Today, the company designs, builds and maintains landscapes of all kinds, leaning heavily on equipment like Bobcat compact loaders and excavators to keep up with demand.

"What we learned early is that the right equipment pays for itself again and again," Roberts said. "When we started working with Bobcat of Abilene, everything changed. Jobs we never could have done by hand: Those doors suddenly opened."

One of the company's recent projects, Storybook Garden, is a testament to that evolution. Located in Abilene, the Storybook Capital of the World, the garden is a vibrant public space designed to bring the community together. MasterScapes played a key role in its creation, installing irrigation and final touches that will help the garden flourish for years to come.

Throughout the build, Bobcat of Abilene was never far behind.

"Whether it's parts, service or rental support, we know we can pick up the phone and get what we need. That kind of partnership is rare, and it's critical when you're trying to grow."

As MasterScapes looks to the future, it remains focused on efficiency, innovation and, above all, cultivating beauty in the spaces they touch.

"There's no way we could accomplish what we do without Bobcat," Roberts said. "It helps us show up every day ready to go."

