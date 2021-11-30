List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Matt McQueen Promoted to Vice President for Power Equipment

Tue November 30, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Power Equipment Company


Matt McQueen
Matt McQueen

Power Equipment Company, a member of the Bramco family of companies, announced the promotion of its East Tennessee Regional Sales Manager, Matt McQueen, to be an officer of the company as vice president. This promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

"Matt has truly been a difference maker in the east Tennessee market. His commitment to our customers and our manufacturers can be seen by the growth in this area. I look forward to his continued success with Power Equipment," said Andy Moon, vice president of sales of Power Equipment.

President Chris Gaylor agreed: "Matt has been a part of the Power Equipment team for a long time and has grown up with the company. He truly deserves this promotion and I look forward to his continued dedication to our organization."

McQueen is appreciative of the support he receives from his fellow colleagues.

"This next step in my career allows me to expand on my leadership skills and continue to work with some of the brightest and most talented people in our industry. I am so grateful to have had the chance to grow and learn within this company for the past 12 years and I welcome the challenges ahead."

McQueen is an active member of the Tennessee Road Builders Association (TRBA), the East Tennessee National Utility and Contractors Association (NUCA), and the Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Association (TNLA).




