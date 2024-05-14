List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Matt Sloniker Appointed MPP Aftermarket Sales Director

    Tue May 14, 2024 - National Edition
    MPP Aftermarket


    Matt Sloniker
    Photo courtesy of MPP Aftermarket
    Matt Sloniker

    MPP Aftermarket announced the appointment of Matt Sloniker as MPP Aftermarket sales director. In his role Sloniker will work closely with the MPP Aftermarket business unit team to grow the spares and wear business, particularly within the North American dealer network.

    Sloniker joins MPP Aftermarket, a business unit of MPP Global, with more than 20-years experience in customer service and parts in the materials processing industry. Most recently, Sloniker was the director of Classic Crusher Spares SVS for Metso. Through this role, he has developed a wealth of product support and customer service knowledge.

    "On behalf of the entire sales and marketing team at MPP, we are delighted to extend our warm welcome to Matt," said Anthony Bouvie, VP Sales & Marketing — MPP Global. "Matt is bringing an extensive experience in leadership within the Crushing and Screening Aftermarket solution with a very strong knowledge and expertise that will enrich our team dynamics and by improving together with our partners, our end-customer product experience and success."

    In his role, Sloniker is responsible for the aftermarket spare and wear parts sales program for all MPP Global business units, including McCloskey International, Lippmann, Tesab, McCloskey Environmental and MWS Equipment.

    "I'm excited to see where I can make a difference within MPP and help our dealer network grow," said Sloniker. "I hope that my experience in this industry can make a positive impact in supporting our great dealer network."

    Sloniker will be based out of Brookfield, Wis., and can be reach at 414/412-0794 or [email protected]. The appointment became effective May 1, 2024.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




