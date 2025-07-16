Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Mauldin Paving Products Announces Tracey Road Equipment as Authorized Dealer in Pa.

    Mauldin Paving Products appoints Tracey Road Equipment as authorized dealer in PA, expanding their partnership into new markets. Tracey's expertise and service excellence will provide customers with access to Mauldin's paving equipment lineup and support services.

    Wed July 16, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    Mauldin


    Mauldin Paving Products announced the appointment of Tracey Road Equipment as its authorized dealer representing the Dubois, Erie, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh areas of Pa.
    Mauldin photo
    Mauldin Paving Products announced the appointment of Tracey Road Equipment as its authorized dealer representing the Dubois, Erie, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh areas of Pa.

    Mauldin Paving Products announced the appointment of Tracey Road Equipment as its authorized dealer representing the Dubois, Erie, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh areas of Pa.

    With multiple decades of industry leadership, Tracey Road Equipment brings a proven track record of excellence in heavy equipment sales, service and support.

    "We're currently partnered with Tracey Road in New York and are excited to work with them more in the Pennsylvania market." said Brandon Granger, product manager of Mauldin Paving Products. "We're confident with their extensive knowledge and dedication to work ethic, Tracey will be an amazing partner for us in Pennsylvania, and take care of all the current and future Mauldin customers in the area."

    The partnership allows contractors in Pennsylvania to access Mauldin's full line of high-performance paving equipment, including:

    • gravity-fed commercial asphalt pavers;

    • conveyor-fed commercial asphalt pavers;

    • grader/maintainers; and

    • asphalt tach distributors.

    Tracey Road Equipment also will provide OEM parts, factory-trained service, field support and equipment rentals tailored to the needs in their respective Pennsylvania markets.

    For more information, visit www.4amauldin.com




    Today's top stories

    Payne & Dolan Performs Mass Grading at MRMC

    Chesapeake Bypass Phase 2 — $128.5 Project Under Way

    Altorfer, Plote Celebrate 100 Years of Caterpillar With Rebuild

    Officials Break Ground On Midway's Largest Project of Year

    AXCS Equipment Announces Paul Michaels as Group Product Manager

    MUCA Rebrands as DIGIN Midwest

    Lane Awarded Major I-85 Widening, Reconstruction Project in Gaston County, N.C.

    CTDOT Selects Developers for New Haven's Union Station, Windsor Locks to Be Revitalized



     

    Read more about...

    dealership Mauldin paving Pennsylvania Tracey Road Equipment, Inc.







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147