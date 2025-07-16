Mauldin Paving Products appoints Tracey Road Equipment as authorized dealer in PA, expanding their partnership into new markets. Tracey's expertise and service excellence will provide customers with access to Mauldin's paving equipment lineup and support services.

Mauldin Paving Products announced the appointment of Tracey Road Equipment as its authorized dealer representing the Dubois, Erie, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh areas of Pa.

With multiple decades of industry leadership, Tracey Road Equipment brings a proven track record of excellence in heavy equipment sales, service and support.

"We're currently partnered with Tracey Road in New York and are excited to work with them more in the Pennsylvania market." said Brandon Granger, product manager of Mauldin Paving Products. "We're confident with their extensive knowledge and dedication to work ethic, Tracey will be an amazing partner for us in Pennsylvania, and take care of all the current and future Mauldin customers in the area."

The partnership allows contractors in Pennsylvania to access Mauldin's full line of high-performance paving equipment, including:

• gravity-fed commercial asphalt pavers;

• conveyor-fed commercial asphalt pavers;

• grader/maintainers; and

• asphalt tach distributors.

Tracey Road Equipment also will provide OEM parts, factory-trained service, field support and equipment rentals tailored to the needs in their respective Pennsylvania markets.

For more information, visit www.4amauldin.com

