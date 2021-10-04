Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Maverick Environmental Equipment Joins Morbark Dealer Network

Mon October 04, 2021 - National Edition
Morbark


Maverick Environmental Equipment has been selected as a Morbark Industrial Products dealer for Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and western West Virginia. Morbark is a manufacturer of tree care, forestry, sawmill, and wood recycling equipment.

"We're very familiar with the Morbark product line as well as the management at Morbark, so this partnership was a natural progression," said Tim Smith, managing partner at the Ohio North facility.

"We see exciting things happening with Morbark and share in their commitment to ensuring our customers' success."

"Morbark Industrial Products are excited with the new partnership between Morbark LLC and Maverick Environmental Equipment," said Wally Robison, regional territory manager.

"This young group, while firmly planted in the markets, brings with them a lot of experience and hands-on knowledge of overall Morbark products from both the sales and service side of the industry. We look forward to continued success in the marketplace with Maverick and their forward-thinking approach."

For more information, visit www.morbark.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




