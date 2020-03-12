Liebherr USA Co. and the leadership of Maxim Crane Works following the handover of an LTM 1650-8.1 mobile crane on the first day of ConExpo 2020.

In one of Liebherr's first handovers at ConExpo 2020, Maxim Crane Works took delivery of a Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1 mobile crane during the first day of North America's construction machinery trade show.

Maxim Crane Works specializes in the rental and sale of lift equipment including hydraulic truck cranes, rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, tower cranes, conventional truck cranes and boom trucks. The company prides itself on having the resources available to complete projects on time and under budget.

"We feel that the 8-axle Liebherr will provide our customers and our team with the most versatile and reliable machine in its class," said Frank Bardonaro, chief operating officer of Maxim. "As we continuously review the current and future needs of our customers throughout the U.S., it is clear that the need for large all terrain cranes will continue to lead the way toward the future and we are confident that this is the best machine in its class."

The company also has one of the largest and most modern inventories of lifting equipment in the world. This gives the Maxim the capacity and expertise to meet a wide range of requests, regardless of size or scope.

The LTM 1650-8.1 is an 8-axle mobile crane with a 770 ton (650 t) capacity. Two boom options are available — 177 or 263 ft. (54 or 80 m). It is equipped with Vario Ballast and Vario Base. The LTM 1650-8.1 continues to use Liebherr's single engine concept.

In designing the new crane, Liebherr focused on maximum load capacities. The LTM 1650-8.1 travels with an axle load of 26,400 lb. (11,974 kg) complete with the 177 ft. (54 m) telescopic boom and the front outriggers. To minimize set-up time, the rear outriggers are installed as a complete support box in a single lift and connected using quick-release couplings.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.