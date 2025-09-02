Maximize profit and uptime by prioritizing genuine parts, well-managed inventory, skillful team development and enhancing customer experience. Strategic parts strategy boosts efficiency, customer satisfaction, revenue opportunities and builds trust with Bobcat's Mike Tietz' insights.

Bobcat photo Dealerships and rental businesses depend on reliable equipment to maintain an effective pipeline and ensure profitability.

When your machines deliver dependable performance, you not only reduce downtime but also build trust and strengthen your reputation with customers. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is through a well-managed parts and components strategy. Below are four critical areas to focus on for building a parts strategy that benefits your bottom line.

Prioritize Uptime With Organized, Genuine Parts Management

When your machines are working, your business is earning. Minimizing downtime is critical, and a strong parts inventory is your first line of defense. With the right parts on hand, you can handle routine maintenance and unexpected repairs without delays caused by backorders or hard-to-find components.

If you sell a specific brand of equipment, make sure to keep genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and accessories on hand as OEM parts ensure compatibility, reliability and longevity. Recommending your customers use OEM parts can help them maximize performance and minimize risk of breakdowns or malfunctions. Furthermore, it allows you to maintain your customer relationships and enables you to be their preferred partner for parts, service and whole goods needs.

A disorganized inventory can lead to overspending, underutilization and missed opportunities. Instead, consider investing in a user-friendly digital parts management system that will help you track real-time inventory levels; quickly search and locate specific parts; and identify usage trends for better forecasting. Taking full advantage of your digital parts management system will allow you to truly benefit from all it has to offer and will create long-term value and grow efficiencies.

Build Skilled, Solutions-Oriented Team

Inventory systems work best when there are capable team members to manage and use them. Beyond machine knowledge, technicians should be problem-solvers who diagnose issues, determine root causes and implement solutions quickly.

Establish a continuous learning culture that lays out development plans for your team and is reviewed every six months. Today's equipment telematics and diagnostic tools offer insights into equipment usage, maintenance needs and operator performance. These tools enable proactive service and reduce costly downtime when leveraged properly.

To strengthen your team, help them establish a career path and check-in on that progress regularly. Investing in your team's development will grow customer satisfaction and establish a competitive advantage over businesses that don't provide the same level of expertise and service.

Enhance Customer Experience, Consider Online Sales

Availability of parts is essential, but how you deliver those parts matters just as much. Consider your ordering experience from your customers' perspective. Is your website easy to navigate? Can customers track shipping and delivery? Are account details and order history easily accessible?

Some dealerships centralize ordering and inventory management for consistency while others choose a decentralized approach for flexibility. Make sure you offer customers multiple priced options when available to optimize their ROI based on their purchase needs.

In addition, how are you competing in the digital marketplace? Online parts providers are becoming more popular, so having an online strategy is critical. Effective e-commerce channels focus on convenience, trust and value-added services that online-only competitors cannot match. In sum, be sure the experience is seamless for your customers.

Find New Ways to Increase Your Parts Revenue

Effective parts departments do more than support repairs — they contribute to profitability. For established businesses, fixed and variable costs are well understood, but for new expanding operations, every revenue opportunity matters.

Be courteous and welcome walk-in customers and introduce them to other departments. Don't be afraid to courtesy call customers that you haven't seen in a while to identify new opportunities. Here are four additional strategies to drive incremental value through parts:

• Bundle parts with equipment rentals or sales: Offering attachment or maintenance packages adds value for customers while increasing ticket size.

• Understand customer needs: Regularly ask customers what they require and anticipate seasonal demands to avoid stockouts.

• Educate, don't upsell: Train your team to distinguish between upselling and making informed recommendations. This builds trust and loyalty while ensuring customers' needs are effectively met.

• Demonstrate that the service department would be happy to help with parts replacement.

If inventory isn't organized, revenue opportunities will slip through the cracks. The above strategies are building blocks to turn your parts operation into a profit center.

Start small, build momentum and continually adapt. Doing this will help you better serve your customers who are looking to minimize downtime and stay productive on their construction, agriculture and landscaping job sites. As a dealership, providing equipment for owners and operators with timely support for parts can go a long way in creating a trusted relationship.

(Mike Tietz is the general manager of parts of Bobcat.)

