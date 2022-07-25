Mazio hammers feature a closed case built from 100 percent Hardox steel to protect the body from wear and impact.

The heavy-duty XL Series of hydraulic rock breakers from Port St. Lucie, Fla.-based Mazio Attachments LLC performs in the most demanding applications — from quarries and mining, to tunneling and trenches, to demolition and more.

Designed for carriers from 1 to 140 tons of operating weight — including mini excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders and excavators — Mazio XL breakers will withstand the brutal conditions faced in these applications, providing reliable performance day in and day out, according to the manufacturer.

Mazio hammers feature a closed case built from 100 percent Hardox steel to protect the body from wear and impact. In addition, a number of standard features also lend to the breakers' durability, including anti-blank-fire technology, which minimizes wear; an energy recovery system that reduces the required oil flow; and the breakers' double-damping system that results in less vibration.

Variable impact speed and power can be manually tuned using an Allen tool, allowing the operator to adjust the breaker for correct productivity. A lower breaker speed provides greater power, while higher speed reduces the power, depending on the application needs.

All Mazio breakers come with a 5-year warranty. They also are available with the company's vibration-activated digital hour meter, which accurately measures the tool's operational hours, differentiating from the carrier hours, ultimately providing better tracking for preventative maintenance activities and billable hours.

A 12-year integrated, sealed battery powers the meter as it automatically and autonomously tracks the tool's impulse during operation, calculating its true work hours. A fiberglass-reinforced heavy-duty rubber case protects the meter from harsh working environments.

Mazio offers six XL breaker models for 30- to 140-ton mining-duty excavators, with tools ranging from 3.4 tons (3 metric tons) in weight and 9.8 ft. (2,980 mm) in length to 11 tons (10 metric tons) in weight and 16.4 ft (5,000 mm) in length. For excavators 11 to 36 tons, five breaker models range from 1 ton (.9 metric tons) and 6.7 ft. (2,050 mm) to 2.6 tons (2.4 metric tons) and 8.7 ft. (2,650 mm).

For compact carriers, there are six breaker models available from 287 lb. (130 kg) and 3.2 ft. (990 mm) to 1,279 lb. (580 kg) and 5.9 ft. (1,800 mm).

Tool choices for Mazio XL hydraulic breakers include:

Cone-shaped tool for universal use in concrete and rock

Chisel tool for rock breaking, concrete demolition and asphalt breaking

Cylinder tool for drilling and concrete demolition

Moil point for universal use in concrete and asphalt

Blunt tool for demolition

Mazio Attachments LLC is an Italian manufacturer of specialized attachments for the construction, demolition, recycling, mining, aggregates, excavation, scrap and forestry industries. With engineering and manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Italy and Colombia, Mazio designs its distinctive purple attachments to work with all makes and sizes of carrier machine, from hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders and backhoes to wheel loaders, tele-handlers and more.

Mazio attachments are available through a growing dealer network or direct, depending on location. The company offers immediate delivery for spare parts and service, and field training for operators.

For more information, call 561/766-0899 or visit www.mazio.us.

