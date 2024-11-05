MB Crusher's attachments tackle extreme challenges by reaching new heights, literally flying above the Alps to crush granite, lay supply lines, and reshape riverbeds with efficiency, cost savings, and minimal environmental impact, showcasing the power of working smarter, not harder in high-altitude projects.

Photo courtesy of MB Crusher An MB Crusher BF90.3 S4 crusher bucket, attached to a Cat 330 excavator worked at the location of the new Grands Montets cable car station.

Three stories. Three heights. Three MB Crusher machines. One goal: work smarter, not harder.

It's not just climbers reaching new heights. MB Crusher attachments have taken to the skies, quite literally, soaring above the Alps. This aerial showcase demonstrates that "working smarter, with ease and profitability" is more than just a slogan; it's a reality.

Why struggle with the complicated logistics of mountain terrain when you can fly above it? When material transport becomes a logistical nightmare and time is short, the solution is simple: reduce effort, maximize results.

Here are three projects that demonstrate how MB Crusher tackles the highest challenges — literally.

Grands Montets, Mont Blanc, France — 3,300 Meters Above Sea Level

Photo courtesy of MB Crusher

The mountains present a tough challenge for most, but not for MB Crusher equipment.

Pugnat TP faced a demanding job at 3,300 meters above sea level, without water supply and with limited site access at the location of the new Grands Montets cable car station, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano.

It needed to crush granite into 0-80 mm pieces to build the foundation, without the costly, time-consuming and environmentally harmful task of hauling materials down the mountain and back up.

To overcome this, they used the MB Crusher BF90.3 S4 crusher bucket, attached to a Cat 330 excavator.

The BF90.3 was fully disassembled and transported to the site over multiple helicopter trips. Once at the summit, it was quickly reassembled and put to work. This solution saved time and money, minimized the carbon footprint, and helped protect the surrounding environment.

Dürrnbachhorn, Austria — 1,776 Metres Above Sea Level

Photo courtesy of MB Crusher

In the heart of the Chiemgau Alps, the goal was to lay supply line cables. The logistics? A nightmare. The solution? The MB-L140 crusher bucket, flown in by helicopter and mounted on a Kaiser spider excavator.

In rugged terrain and tight spaces, the MB jaw crusher handled boulders extracted during digging, which were then reused to fill trenches. No extra transport, reduced pollution, maximum efficiency. Once again, productivity reached new heights.

Drogo's Valley, Northern Italy

Photo courtesy of MB Crusher

It's not just the crusher buckets that experience the thrill of helicopter flight. In the breathtaking Drogo's Valley in northern Italy, an MB-G500 sorting grapple was airlifted to a steep site where Fattarelli SAS company was reshaping riverbeds and constructing embankments. This work demands the highest standards of safety and precision.

"The MB Crusher grapple is an essential companion," said Nicola Fattarelli, emphasizing the importance of having the right equipment in extreme conditions.

Whether it's crushing boulders, moving logs, or stabilizing structures, MB Crusher equipment consistently rises to the toughest challenges. From France to Austria and across Italy, working in the high mountains has never been easier, more profitable, or — let's face it — more impressive.

