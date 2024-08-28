List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    MB Crusher's Greatest Hits

    Wed August 28, 2024 - National Edition
    MB Crusher


    When it comes to heavy machinery attachments, you might picture the usual suspects: construction, demolition and roadworks.

    MB Crusher says its attachments can do pretty much anything.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

    Since 1996, a Belgian company has been rocking the recycling world, rescuing alkaline and salt batteries from Belgium and beyond. With the MB-LS170 screening bucket installed on a Manitou loader, they separate the battery dust from the good stuff. This new process keeps operators from inhaling unwanted battery dust and recycling an impressive 10,000 lb. to 12,000 lb. of batteries a day. https://vimeo.com/878253209
    Since 1996, a Belgian company has been rocking the recycling world, rescuing alkaline and salt batteries from Belgium and beyond. With the MB-LS170 screening bucket installed on a Manitou loader, they separate the battery dust from the good stuff. This new process keeps operators from inhaling unwanted battery dust and recycling an impressive 10,000 lb. to 12,000 lb. of batteries a day. https://vimeo.com/878253209   (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)

    Recycling isn't always glamorous. But with the MB Crusher sorting grapple, it's a bit like having a personal assistant who never complains. Whether it’s rearranging the plastic layers of glass of a car or organizing a yard full of old car parts, this sorting grapple does it all. https://vimeo.com/942247176?share=copy
    Recycling isn't always glamorous. But with the MB Crusher sorting grapple, it's a bit like having a personal assistant who never complains. Whether it’s rearranging the plastic layers of glass of a car or organizing a yard full of old car parts, this sorting grapple does it all. https://vimeo.com/942247176?share=copy   (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)

    The dynamic duo of the MB Crusher padding bucket and a JCB excavator orchestrated a symphony of productivity and precision. By fine-tuning the recycling process, it ensures every piece of glass is prepped to perfection, before entering the next stage. https://vimeo.com/947297662?share=copy
    The dynamic duo of the MB Crusher padding bucket and a JCB excavator orchestrated a symphony of productivity and precision. By fine-tuning the recycling process, it ensures every piece of glass is prepped to perfection, before entering the next stage. https://vimeo.com/947297662?share=copy   (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)

    Have you ever had to move a life-sized statue of a unicorn? How about a giant rubber duck? Or faced with a mountain of rubble that looks like the aftermath of a rock concert? Or simply move a double-parked van? MB Crusher attachments are ready to tackle anything you throw at them, turning daunting tasks into a breeze.
    Have you ever had to move a life-sized statue of a unicorn? How about a giant rubber duck? Or faced with a mountain of rubble that looks like the aftermath of a rock concert? Or simply move a double-parked van? MB Crusher attachments are ready to tackle anything you throw at them, turning daunting tasks into a breeze.   (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)




