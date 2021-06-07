Dean Lownds

McCloskey International has announced the appointment of Dean Lownds to senior sales director, responsible for the EMEA and APAC regions.

Lownds joins the McCloskey International team with more than 20 years invested in the heavy equipment industry with JCB, most recently as general manager, UK dealer sales. His time spent in Asia Pacific as well as the UAE developing business across the Middle East have brought a unique understanding of the market and the customer to the position.

His most recent roles have involved growth projects for Africa and supporting some of the largest independent equipment dealers across Europe.

"It's clear that the aggregates processing and recycling sectors present incredible growth opportunities for both independent dealers and customers during the coming years," said Lownds. "McCloskey International as a brand has a superb reputation around the world for its quality, responsiveness and innovation. Combined with being a member of the Metso Outotec Group, this is a perfect time to realise the opportunity for all. I'm now part of a team that will take McCloskey and our partners to new heights, and the future is incredibly exciting."

In his new role, Lownds will continue the close working relationship McCloskey enjoys with its distribution partners, as well as identify and recruit prospective dealers.

"Dean's experience with the heavy equipment industry globally will allow him easily integrate into and work with our dealer network to keep pace with the rising demand for McCloskey equipment," said John O'Neill, VP, sales and marketing, for McCloskey International. "We look forward to continuing and building this momentum alongside contributing in a meaningful way to the business success of our partners and customers."

Lownds will be based out of the United Kingdom. The appointment is effective immediately.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

