McCloskey International Dealer, AULT, Gains Two New Sales Territories

Wed April 22, 2020 - National Edition
McCloskey International



Screening and crushing industry leader McCloskey International Limited announced the appointment of AULT as the dealer of Ontario and Atlantic Canada, building on its current success as the exclusive dealer serving the Quebec market.

AULT, founded in 2009, quickly grew to become one of the premier equipment companies in Quebec and developed a reputation for excellent aftersales support with a well-trained service and parts department, according to the company.

Following the acquisition by Metso in 2019, the McCloskey distribution network has taken a larger role in the company's go-to-market strategy. Long-term dealer Jackson Ault, president of AULT, assumed the Atlantic Canada operation in January, and was awarded the Ontario market in March 2020.

Ault will now also operate the new dealership, AULT Ontario, near the McCloskey International plant in Keene.

"We are delighted to work with AULT to ensure that our customers across Ontario and eastern Canada continue to receive the high level of support that they expect and are used to," said John O'Neill, VP of sales of McCloskey International.

Jackson Ault, owner of AULT, said "I have been with McCloskey International for many years, transitioning from marketing to service and sales, and then starting my own dealership in Quebec in 2009. I always knew that the Ontario market was a strong one and I am looking forward to working with the current team as we continue to build on the great business we have here."

Ault has a diverse portfolio of customers within the private and public sectors, across multiple industries including aggregates, construction & demolition, roadbuilding and infrastructure, topsoil and composting.

"Supporting our customers is very important to us. We invest heavily in our parts inventory which helps maximize our customers profitability and keeps downtime to a minimum. Our customers realize having their dealer and the McCloskey factory so close is an advantage for everyone," noted Ault.

"We are excited for the growth this opportunity will bring."

For more information, visit www.mccloskeyinternational.com.

