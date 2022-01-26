McCloskey International will move forward under the new brand of McCloskey Environmental (MCE).

Due to a dynamic expansion and the realignment of its recycling capabilities, McCloskey International has announced a new brand identity that will support the evolution of this business unit and reinforce its commitment to the waste recycling sector worldwide.

The world is facing some major challenges. Climate change combined with the ever-rising demand for energy and raw materials are all placing the environment under increasing strain. To prevent these challenges from resulting in a hopeless situation, long-term solutions are required. The primary task of McCloskey is to make a positive contribution to meet these challenges.

McCloskey has assisted in diverting millions of tons of waste from landfill with its more than 35 years of designing and manufacturing crushers, screeners and stackers working in a variety of applications.

The strategy for the new division is built on partnership with companies that have the expertise to deliver solutions that maximize profit and deliver exceptional performance. Together with these companies McCloskey Environmental will design and manufacture a full range environmental products including shredders, trommels and stackers.

The new design and color scheme pays homage to McCloskey's brand equity and reflects the maturation and evolution of an industry leader with a dedicated and committed global network.

Speaking about the launch, McCloskey Product Line Director Ben Frettsome said, "Our customers are always seeking modern, flexible and cost-effective waste processing solutions. Our customer-driven approach to product development has led us to invest significantly in the establishment of this new business unit, focused on the design and manufacture of high-quality recycling equipment.

"The products produced by McCloskey Environmental will deliver significant advantages to customers, including lower cost of ownership, lower cost of production, and ease of operation and maintenance."

Fergal Mallon, product line manager, McCloskey Environmental, said, "McCloskey is leveraging their engineering experience to develop new equipment for the global recycling sector at a key time. It's time for a smarter approach to waste processing and to collaborate with customers."

Global requirements are becoming more stringent, and McCloskey is in the perfect position to provide recycling products and solutions to assist customers in meeting these standards, the company said. Over the past 12 months a team of highly skilled and experienced design engineers have developed a range of smart solutions for the sector.

Mallon added: "Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about the future of this division and the strong position we are in going into 2022. We have an exciting list of products introductions and strong partnership announcements in the coming months."

For more information, visit www.mccloskeyenvironmental.com.

