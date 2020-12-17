McCloskey International has introduced new feeder stackers to its lineup -- the RF80 and the RF80R.

Versatile in its use across industries, the RF80 Feeder Stacker facilitates the handling and stockpiling of materials including, but not limited to, aggregates, coal, C&D waste, sand and gravel, topsoil and compost. All can be fed into the large feed hopper with large loaders and excavators, while variable speed prevents material from building up, allowing for more controlled flow of material.

Both the RF80 and the radial RF80R stackers are designed for low level rear feeding, making them more accessible for various loader sizes. Rear feeding also can be advantageous in applications where space is constrained.

The track mobility of the RF80 ensures the machine is versatile on-site. When moving site-to-site, the RF80 can be compacted for transport on a low loader reducing costs and logistics.

Key Features of the RF80 include:

127 hp (100 kW) Cat engine

Dual hydraulic main drive system

4 m tracks for superior maneuverability and stability

Hydraulically adjustable discharge height up to 10 m

Fuel efficient Hydraulics system.

User Friendly Hydraulic Controls

80 ft. long main conveyor with 40 in. wide belt

Hydraulic folding heading section for transport, minimizing setup time.

Production up to 880 ton (800 t) per hour

The RF80 also offers many options to align the equipment to the requirements of the owner/operator, including:

Complete remote functionality

Various hopper liners, including Hardox

Head scraper upgrade

Full skirting on main conveyor

Various belt types available

The RF80 is available in dual power and diesel/hydraulic.

For more information, visit www.mccloskeyinternational.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.