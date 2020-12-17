Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu December 17, 2020 - National Edition
McCloskey International has introduced new feeder stackers to its lineup -- the RF80 and the RF80R.
Versatile in its use across industries, the RF80 Feeder Stacker facilitates the handling and stockpiling of materials including, but not limited to, aggregates, coal, C&D waste, sand and gravel, topsoil and compost. All can be fed into the large feed hopper with large loaders and excavators, while variable speed prevents material from building up, allowing for more controlled flow of material.
Both the RF80 and the radial RF80R stackers are designed for low level rear feeding, making them more accessible for various loader sizes. Rear feeding also can be advantageous in applications where space is constrained.
The track mobility of the RF80 ensures the machine is versatile on-site. When moving site-to-site, the RF80 can be compacted for transport on a low loader reducing costs and logistics.
Key Features of the RF80 include:
The RF80 also offers many options to align the equipment to the requirements of the owner/operator, including:
The RF80 is available in dual power and diesel/hydraulic.
For more information, visit www.mccloskeyinternational.com.