McCloskey Unveils SF50 Feeder Stacker

McCloskey International has introduced a new feeder stacker to its lineup: the SF50.

Versatile in its use across industries, the SF50 feeder stackers facilitates the handling and stockpiling of materials including, but not limited to, aggregates, coal, C&D waste, sand and gravel, topsoil and compost. All can be fed into the hopper with large loaders and excavators, combining the efficiency of a high capacity hopper with a stacking conveyor. Variable speed prevents material from building up, allowing for more controlled flow of material, according to the manufacturer.

The track mobility of the SF50 ensures the machine is versatile on-site. When moving site-to-site, the SF50 can be compacted for transport on a low loader, or loaded in a 40 ft. cube container, reducing costs and logistics.

The SF50 is available in a variety of power options, including dual power, diesel/hydraulic, electric/hydraulic, diesel electric and diesel with genset.

Key Features of the SF50 include:

50 ft. long main conveyor with 40 in. wide belt

Hydraulic folding heading section for transport, minimizing setup time.

Hydraulically adjustable discharge height up to 6.5 m

3.5 m tracks for superior manoeuvrability and stability

Fuel efficient hydraulics system.

User friendly hydraulic controls

Powered by a Cat 2.8 74 hp (55 kW) engine

Production up to 500 tph

The SF50 also offers many options to align the equipment to the requirements of the owner/operator, including:

Hydraulic / manual tipping grid

Two deck vibrating grid with remote tipping

Complete remote functionality

Various hopper liners, including Hardox

Head scraper upgrade

Full skirting on main conveyor

Various belt types available

For more information, visit www.mccloskeyinternational.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.